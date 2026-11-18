Suriya-starrer Scene has continued its box office run, with the film drawing audiences to theatres in its second week. Here's a look at its latest collection figures.

Scene has earned Rs 1.71 crore in India so far on Wednesday, according to Sacnilk figures. The film is currently running across 2,996 shows and has recorded 17% overall occupancy. Its India net collection has reached Rs 144.11 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 167.47 crore, the final collection is expected to be updated later tonight.

The Tamil version has contributed Rs 1.19 crore from 2,080 shows on Day 13, with 17% occupancy. The Telugu version has added Rs 52 lakh from 916 shows, also recording 17% occupancy.

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The film's worldwide gross stood at Rs 252.45 crore at the end of Day 12.

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Day-Wise Collection

Scene opened its theatrical run with Rs 19.15 crore on Day 1. The film then collected Rs 20.35 crore on Day 2 before registering its highest single-day collection of Rs 23.65 crore on Day 3.

On Day 4, the film earned Rs 21.40 crore, while collections fell to Rs 12.85 crore on Day 5. The downward trend continued on Day 6 and Day 7, when Scene collected Rs 8.05 crore and Rs 6.25 crore, respectively. Its first-week total stood at Rs 111.70 crore.

The film began its second week with Rs 6 crore on Day 8. Collections improved on Day 9, when it earned Rs 9.50 crore, followed by Rs 9.30 crore on Day 10.

The film then saw a sharp drop on Day 11, collecting Rs 3 crore. On Day 12, Scene added Rs 2.90 crore to its India net total.

On Day 13, the film has earned Rs 1.71 crore so far, the report stated.

About The Film

Scene is a Tamil action-comedy written and directed by Jithu Madhavan. Suriya, Jyothika and Jaishree Damodaran have produced the film, which is backed by Zhagaram Studios and 2D Entertainment.

Suriya plays DSP Inbaraj "Inba" in the film, with Naslen as Eeswaran and Nazriya Nazim as Maya. Anandaraj plays Inba's father, while Lal is seen as Stephen. John Vijay and Rajpriyan also feature in the cast as Inspector Sibi.

The story follows Inbaraj, a police officer who is forced to return to a case he had left unfinished years ago. As he looks into the old case again, he finds himself drawn into a new challenge.

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