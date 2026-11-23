Sharjah Warriorz will take on Desert Vipers in the fourth match of the DP World International League T20 (ILT20) 2026-27 on Monday, November 23, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

Both teams will be looking to register their first victory of the tournament after losing their respective opening matches.

Sharjah Warriorz suffered a seven-run defeat against Gulf Giants, while defending champions Desert Vipers went down against MI Emirates by 52 runs.

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Sharjah Warriorz, led by Sikandar Raza, will be hoping to make the most of their home conditions and get their campaign back on track. Desert Vipers, meanwhile, will be keen to bounce back from their opening defeat and get their title defence going.

The fifth edition of the ILT20 features six teams competing across 34 matches, with the top four sides qualifying for the playoffs.

Sharjah Warriorz vs Desert Vipers: Match Date And Time

The Sharjah Warriorz vs Desert Vipers ILT20 2026-27 match will take place on Monday, November 23. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM IST.

Sharjah Warriorz vs Desert Vipers: Venue

The Sharjah Warriorz vs Desert Vipers match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

Where To Watch Sharjah Warriorz vs Desert Vipers ILT20 2026-27 Live Telecast?

Cricket fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Sharjah Warriorz vs Desert Vipers ILT20 2026-27 match on Zee's television network.

Where To Watch Sharjah Warriorz vs Desert Vipers ILT20 2026-27 Live Streaming?

The live streaming of the Sharjah Warriorz vs Desert Vipers ILT20 2026-27 match will be available on the ZEE5 app and website in India.

Sharjah Warriorz vs Desert Vipers: Squads

Sharjah Warriorz Squad: Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper), Sikandar Raza (captain), Paul Walter, James Vince, Brandon McMullen, Mohammad Nabi, Ali Naseer, Craig Overton, Adam Milne, Richard Gleeson, Waqar Salamkheil, Junaid Siddique, Adil Rashid, George Dockrell, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Logan van Beek, George Linde, Tanish Suri, Mohammad Sakib and Nabeel Aziz.

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Desert Vipers Squad: Andries Gous (wicketkeeper), Shadab Khan (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Joe Clarke, Shimron Hetmyer, Nangeyalia Kharoti, Tom Curran, Khuzaima Tanveer, Vriitya Aravind, Naseem Shah, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, David Payne, Ishtiaq Ahmed, Babar Azam, Aneurin Donald, Dan Lawrence, Sanjay Pahal, Harry Tector, Bilal Tahir, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Nilansh Keswani and Abdullah Ahmadzai.

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