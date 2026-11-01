Delhi Vehicle Ban Explained: Which Cars Can Enter Under GRAP From November 1? Check Full List

The Delhi Traffic Police has announced fresh vehicle-entry restrictions to curb rising air pollution in the national capital. The new rules will come into effect on Nov. 1, 2026, and remain in force until Jan. 31, 2027, under the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), with additional restrictions targeting polluting vehicles entering Delhi from neighbouring states.

The Delhi Traffic police posted on X, "From 1 November 2026, vehicle entry into Delhi will be restricted under the revised GRAP rules.

Allowed: BS-VI, CNG, electric and exempted vehicles, subject to applicable rules. Restrictions apply to: * Vehicles below BS-VI standards * Vehicles without a valid PUCC * Non-compliant interstate buses * Trucks not destined for Delhi (use peripheral expressways) * Tractors and jugaad vehicles, as applicable * Certain vehicles registered outside Delhi. Check your vehicle's eligibility before travelling and follow official traffic advisories."

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Vehicles permitted to enter Delhi under the updated regulations include BS-VI compliant petrol and diesel models, electric vehicles (EVs), CNG-powered vehicles, and those covered by specific government exemptions, provided they carry valid documentation.

Vehicles which are operating without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) will not be permitted, irrespective of their emission category. However, restrictions will apply to vehicles that do not meet BS-VI emission standards, particularly non-BS-VI petrol and diesel vehicles registered outside Delhi. Non-compliant commercial goods vehicles registered outside the capital will also face entry restrictions.

The restrictions will also cover interstate diesel buses that do not meet prescribed emission standards. Buses entering Delhi must operate on BS-VI compliant diesel, CNG or electricity. Certain tractors and jugaad vehicles may also face restrictions under the applicable rules.

To reduce vehicular pollution, commercial trucks and other transit vehicles passing through Delhi without the national capital as their destination will be required to avoid entering the city. Such vehicles will be directed towards the Eastern Peripheral Expressway and Western Peripheral Expressway.

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AI-Based Monitoring at Delhi Borders

Authorities will strengthen enforcement through 24-hour monitoring at Delhi's entry points using AI-enabled Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) systems. Vehicle registration details, emission compliance and pollution certificates will be checked to identify violations.

Motorists have been advised to carry valid vehicle registration documents, PUCC certificates and necessary permits. Digital documents available through DigiLocker may also be kept ready for verification.

The restrictions aim to reduce vehicular emissions and improve air quality across Delhi-NCR during the winter pollution season. The revised GRAP framework also enables authorities to implement pollution-control measures based on air-quality forecasts.

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The restrictions do not amount to a blanket ban on all private vehicles, as BS-VI, CNG and electric vehicles remain among the permitted categories, subject to applicable conditions.

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