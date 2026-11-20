Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has raised questions over the age of some players in Pakistan's U-19 Asia Cup 2026 squad, claiming that a few of them appeared "quite older". His remarks came after India pulled off a thrilling one-wicket victory over Pakistan in the tournament final.

Pakistan were in a strong position to win the title, but a crucial 57-run partnership between Mohit Ulva and Manal Chauhan turned the game in India's favour.

Chasing a challenging target of 338, Chauhan scored 47 off 32 balls, while Ulva remained unbeaten on 49 off just 26 deliveries to guide India to a memorable victory.

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Kaneria also criticised Pakistan's bowling and match strategy, describing both as "below par". He felt that the team showed aggression at the wrong moments despite having a strong chance of winning the contest.

"I was watching the highlights during the day. My mother also watches cricket when I play. She said, 'This Indian team, so many kids are playing. Is this Pakistan's national team playing U-19?' It looked like they were quite older. It didn't look like that, right?" he told IANS.

"I don't know what has happened to Pakistan's team and bowling. The quality of cricket has gone so down. I have stopped looking at it. I don't feel like watching it. What is this cricket? Even in U-19, India played very well. I think India's talent is always increasing. There is so much talent. These kids will play for India's national team. I have seen a lot of players in this team, bowlers and batsmen, who will represent India in the coming times."

"India showed aggression at the right time after winning. Pakistan showed aggression at the wrong time, even while the game was going on. Whatever they did, if I win, you can show aggression then. You can see what you did after scoring 100 or whatever you did. How did you behave? India behaved after winning," he added.

The former spinner further defended India's celebrations after the victory, saying the players were justified in celebrating their triumph.

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According to Kaneria, Pakistan's players had provoked their Indian counterparts during the match and should therefore have been prepared for an equally aggressive response.

Kaneria represented Pakistan in 79 international matches, which includes 61 Tests and 18 ODIs, between 2000 and 2010.

The leg-spinner claimed 276 wickets across both formats, with 261 coming in Tests and 15 in ODIs. His best Test bowling figures were 7/77.

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