Madhuri Dixit recently revisited some of her school-day memories on the quiz show Kon Honaar Crorepati. During an interaction with contestant Amruta Dale from Pune, the actress took a trip down memory lane and recalled an incident when she and her classmates were beaten with a cane by a teacher after they created a ruckus in the classroom.

Remembering the experience, Madhuri revealed that the first few seconds after being hit would leave them numb for a few seconds before the pain eventually starts.

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The candid conversation unfolded when Amruta asked Madhuri whether she had ever been punished by a teacher at school. Admitting that it had happened once, the actress recalled how their teacher walked into the classroom with a cane after the students created chaos.

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“Yes, once we created such chaos at school that the teacher got angry. She came in with a cane. We each got one whack with it. I mean, when the cane first hits you, you know, for two seconds you don't feel anything and it goes numb, and then after a few seconds it starts paining,” Madhuri said.

The actress even mimicked the sound of the cane while narrating the incident, giving the contestant a glimpse into her school-day experience.

Madhuri Dixit Recalls Being Scared Of Maths Class

During the same conversation, Amruta also asked Madhuri whether she enjoyed studying mathematics in school. The actress was quick to admit that it was never her favourite subject because of her strict teacher.

“No, I never liked Maths. We had a very strict teacher. I don't know if it was the way she'd walk in or what, but we used to get so scared. The very mention of Maths class would fill me with dread. Oh God, Maths class is coming up now,” she recalled.

Madhuri Dixit's Professional Front

Madhuri Dixit is currently hosting Kon Honaar Crorepati, the Marathi adaptation of Amitabh Bachchan's popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The show marks her return to television hosting after 24 years and makes her the first woman to host the Marathi version of the quiz-based show.

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In the show, Madhuri interacts with contestants, listens to their personal stories and guides them through the challenging questions as they attempt to win the prize money.

First premiered in 2013, Kon Honar Crorepati airs on Sony Marathi and will also be available for streaming on Sony LIV.

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