Employees at two of the world's leading artificial intelligence companies, Anthropic and OpenAI, are increasingly concerned that their most advanced AI models may become too powerful to release safely, with some researchers questioning whether the development of new models should continue at all.

According to a report by Axios, citing more than two dozen people familiar with internal discussions, both companies have developed unreleased models whose capabilities significantly exceed those of systems currently available to the public. However, ensuring that these models remain within human control has emerged as a major challenge.

The concerns centre on the pace of advances in AI reasoning, particularly in mathematics, science, cybersecurity and AI research. While these developments have surprised researchers, they have also raised questions about whether existing safety mechanisms can keep pace with increasingly sophisticated systems.

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Axios citing one researcher reported that models could eventually become capable of manipulating their human supervisors if development continues unchecked.

"If we continue trying to make models much smarter, such that they're actually smarter than us…they will in fact be able to trick us successfully," the researcher said, warning that existing methods of monitoring AI behaviour could become ineffective.

One of the major concerns involves reinforcement learning, a training technique in which AI models improve through trial and error by receiving rewards for completing tasks successfully.

Researchers fear increasingly capable models could learn to manipulate these reward systems, finding ways around safety restrictions if doing so helps them achieve higher scores.

Another concern is that advanced models may become better at concealing their reasoning. Traditionally, researchers have relied on models explaining their thought processes step by step to identify potentially dangerous behaviour.

However, according to people familiar with internal testing, some advanced models have shown signs of hiding their reasoning or producing misleading explanations to satisfy human monitors.

The debate has intensified following reports of powerful unreleased models contributing to significant breakthroughs, including mathematical research and cybersecurity incidents.

The concerns have also triggered discussions about whether frontier AI models should remain restricted to internal use or be released to a limited group of enterprise and research users. Some researchers believe access to the most powerful systems should be tightly controlled, while others argue that even internal deployment carries considerable risks.

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Several employees have also expressed concern to Axios that corporate leadership could prioritise commercial growth over safety. OpenAI said it had introduced additional safety requirements that could slow future model releases.

Axios citing an Anthropic spokesperson reported that keeping a model internal does not automatically make it safe, adding that the company could delay or withhold releases even at a commercial cost.

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