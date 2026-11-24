Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha will not contest the upcoming elections for the organisation's Executive Council, setting the stage for a keen contest for the top post, according to reports.

Olympic medallist Gagan Narang and Virendra Sachdeva have filed nominations for the posts of president and vice-president, respectively. Former IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta has also entered the presidential race.

Boxer Vijender Singh has filed nominations for the vice-president's post and an Executive Council position, adding to the list of prominent names in the electoral contest.

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The race for the senior vice-president's post is also expected to be closely watched, with Harjinder Singh of the Ice Hockey Association of India set to challenge incumbent acting senior vice-president Ajay H Patel.

Gagan Narang, Rajeev Mehta In Race For IOA President's Post

Narang, an Olympic medallist and current IOA vice-president, is among the prominent candidates in the race for the president's post. Mehta, who served as the IOA secretary general from 2014 to 2022, has also filed his nomination.

Sachdeva, who is associated with the Archery Association of India, has entered the contest for the vice-president's position.

Vijender Singh, Harjinder Singh Also File Nominations

Olympic medallist boxer Vijender Singh has filed nominations for the vice-president's post and an Executive Council position.

Meanwhile, Harjinder Singh from the Ice Hockey Association of India is set to challenge Ajay H Patel for the senior vice-president's post. Patel is the incumbent acting senior vice-president of the IOA.

IOA Elections 2026: When Will Voting Take Place?

The Indian Olympic Association's Executive Council elections are scheduled to take place on December 5, 2026. The nomination process is scheduled to conclude on November 24, with the draft list of nominations to be published after the deadline.

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The final list of validly nominated candidates is scheduled to be published on December 1. Candidates will be allowed to withdraw their nominations until December 2, while the final list of contesting candidates will be released on December 3.

The polling and counting of votes will take place on December 5.

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