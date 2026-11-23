If you are aged between 18 and 40, and are not an income taxpayer, you may be eligible for the Atal Pension Yojana (APY). It is a government-backed retirement scheme, mainly for low-income earners and workers in the unorganised sector.

The Atal Pension Yojana is designed to help people who may not have access to regular retirement benefits or pension plans. Once you turn 60, you become eligible for benefits such as monthly pension, spouse pension, etc.

How Atal Pension Yojana Works

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In this scheme, you can get a guaranteed monthly pension of Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 from age 60. For this, you need to make regular contributions and meet the eligibility requirements.

Under the Atal Pension Yojana, contributions are automatically deducted from your savings bank account. You can choose to pay monthly, quarterly, or half-yearly. The monthly contribution ranges from Rs 42 to Rs 1,454, depending on your age when joining and the pension amount you choose.

For instance, if your entry age is 18 and you want a Rs 1,000 monthly pension after 60, your contribution will be Rs 42.

Similarly, for age 25, Rs 1,000 monthly pension requires Rs 76 contribution, Rs 2,000 pension requires Rs 151 contribution and Rs 5,000 pension requires Rs 376 monthly contribution. The lower your age, the lower the pension contribution amount is.

You can check the required contribution based on age and pension here.

Key Benefits of Atal Pension Yojana

You receive a guaranteed monthly pension of Rs 1,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 3,000, Rs 4,000 or Rs 5,000, depending on your chosen plan. This continues until your death.

After your death, your spouse receives the same monthly pension for their lifetime.

After both you and your spouse pass away, the accumulated pension amount till age 60 is paid to your nominee.

Who Is Eligible For Atal Pension Yojana Scheme

Citizens who are or have been income-tax payers (from October 2022, onward) are not eligible to open a new Atal Pension Yojana account. Otherwise, the scheme is open for all citizens who have a savings bank account. The minimum age of joining PY is 18 years and maximum is 40 years. The age of exit and start of pension is 60 years.

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