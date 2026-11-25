Handling a family of five to six members on a modest salary can be a challenging task. With the growing cost of living, medical bills and other expenses, it is very important to manage your money in a way that you have at least some investments as well as an emergency fund.

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Imagine you are the sole earner of your family at Rs 50,000 monthly income. With one earning member supporting two children and elderly parents, you should aim to save at least six to 12 months of essential household expenses.

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Breakdown of Expenses

If your salary is under Rs 1 lakh, you can aim to limit your expenses to 50-60% of the income. With the remaining 40% income, you can put some emergency fund aside and invest a portion of it.

Since you have elderly parents, healthcare costs should be a top priority. Even with insurance, additional bills and medication costs can surprise you. If you do not have insurance for them, look for government-aided schemes such as Ayushmaan Bharat Yojana, which can provide some extent of protection.

Any money saved for children's long-term expenses should be invested in public provident fund or other government schemes or mutual funds that can grow through the power of compounding over term.

Imagine your monthly take-home pay: Rs 70,000

Expenses: Rs 45,000

Left: Rs 25,000

About 60% of this Rs 25,000 per month can be invested, while the remaining Rs 10,000 can be saved for emergencies.

Over two years, you can build: Rs 10,000 x 24 months - Rs 2.4 lakh

Given the current monthly expenses of Rs 45,000, it will take you around a little more than 2 years to build a six-month emergency fund.

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Instead of simply keeping this fund in a bank account, you can use a combination of liquid, low-risk instruments that allow quick withdrawals. This will ensure that the money grows even by a small margin, instead of sitting idle.

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