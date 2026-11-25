The Indian women's hockey team will take on Japan in its next league-stage match of the Madhya Pradesh Women's Asian Champions Trophy Bhopal 2026 on Wednesday, November 25.

The defending champions will look to maintain their unbeaten run and strengthen their position at the top of the standings.

India and Japan have both made winning starts to their campaigns, setting up an important contest between two of the strongest teams in the tournament.

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Here are all the details about the India vs Japan Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 match, including the live telecast and streaming information.

India vs Japan Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Date And Time

The India vs Japan Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 match will be played on Wednesday, November 25.

The match is scheduled to begin at 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

India vs Japan Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Venue

The match will be played at the Hockey Stadium, International Sports Complex, Nathu Barkheda, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

Where To Watch India vs Japan Women's Asian Champions Trophy Live Telecast In India?

The live telecast of the India vs Japan Women's Asian Champions Trophy match will be available on Star Sports 2 in India.

Where To Watch India vs Japan Women's Asian Champions Trophy Live Streaming In India?

The live streaming of the India vs Japan Women's Asian Champions Trophy match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

India vs Japan: Team Preview

India will enter the contest as the defending champions and will be aiming to continue their impressive run in the tournament. Led by Salima Tete, the hosts began their campaign with a 4-1 win over Malaysia before registering a 2-1 victory against South Korea. They then thrashed Thailand 7-0 in their third league-stage match.

Japan, meanwhile, have also enjoyed an impressive campaign. They began with a 1-0 win over South Korea before defeating Thailand 3-0. They subsequently registered a 3-1 victory against China and continued their winning run with a 3-1 win over Malaysia on November 24.

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The two teams will now face each other in what promises to be an important contest in the race for a semi-final spot.

India have won the Women's Asian Champions Trophy three times, in 2016, 2023 and 2024. Japan, meanwhile, have lifted the title twice, in 2013 and 2021.

The top four teams from the six-team round-robin stage will qualify for the semi-finals, scheduled to take place on November 27.

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