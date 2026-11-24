Vaibhav Sooryavanshi produced a breathtaking batting display against the United Arab Emirates in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026, smashing 204 runs off just 53 balls.

The 15-year-old India A opener struck seven fours and 28 sixes, recording a phenomenal strike rate of 384.91.

Sooryavanshi rewrote the List A record books during his innings, bringing up his century in just 28 balls before reaching his double hundred in 52 deliveries. He also completed his half-century in 16 balls and his 150 in only 40 deliveries.

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His extraordinary knock came to an end when he was caught by Aryansh Sharma off Basil Hameed in the 12.5th over.

ALSO READ: No Stopping Boy Wonder! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Hammers Fastest Ton And Double Ton In List A Cricket History

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ALSO READ: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Gets TIME100 Recognition, Ayushmann Khurrana Calls Him India's Future

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