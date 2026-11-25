Bikaji Foods International Ltd is expanding beyond its traditional snacks business and entering the premium bakery segment with the launch of Mahè, a European-inspired bakery brand under its subsidiary Bikaji Bakes Pvt.

The company has partnered with master baker T K Khaleel to bring European baking traditions and artisanal expertise to the Indian market, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The launch marks Bikaji Foods' entry into the commercial bakery and foodservice segment, as the company looks to diversify its portfolio and build capabilities in new food categories. Mahè will be launched at Bakery Biz Mumbai, and the same is scheduled from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, it added.

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Premium Bakery Business

The company announced that it is entering the premium baking business through Bikaji Bakes, to combine its experience in food manufacturing and distribution with specialised expertise in artisanal baking. It said the commercial bakery segment requires distinct technical capabilities, product expertise and an understanding of evolving customer requirements.

The venture is being developed in partnership with T K Khaleel, whose association with the baking industry spans more than four decades. Trained by European master bakers in Qatar, Khaleel has established and developed several bakery businesses across the Middle East.

"Bikaji has grown by understanding consumer preferences and creating food offerings that respond to evolving tastes. As we look to expand beyond our established categories, bakery represents an exciting opportunity for us. Through Bikaji Bakes and Mahè, we are bringing together Bikaji's experience in the food business and the specialised expertise of T K Khaleel," Deepak Agarwal, chairperson & managing director of Bikaji Foods International, said.

Mahè Portfolio

Mahè's product portfolio will include premium European viennoiseries, artisan breads, morning goods, savouries, and cakes. The brand will also offer specialised 'naked' base products for chefs and foodservice professionals, allowing them to customise and finish products according to their specific requirements.

The venture will be supported by a manufacturing facility in Karnataka, designed to integrate artisanal baking processes with structured production capabilities. The facility is expected to cater to both retail consumers and foodservice customers while maintaining product consistency and supporting scale.

Bikaji Foods said Mahè would open up opportunities across India's premium retail bakery and foodservice markets as the company builds a platform to expand into new food categories.

Stock Price Movement

Shares of Bikaji Foods rose more than 2.34% to Rs 524.15 apiece on the NSE, at around 1:17 p.m., up from its previous close at Rs 515.15. The stock is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 52.07 times, with a market cap of Rs 13,139.84 crore on the NSE.

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