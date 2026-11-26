For conservative investors, fixed deposits remain a popular choice. They offer steady returns with relatively low risk. You know how much interest you can earn, making it easier to plan your monthly expenses and manage your savings. Unlike stock market ups and downs, one does not need to worry about FDs since most lenders offer guaranteed returns.

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Imagine you saved up Rs 50 lakh and are considered putting it into an FD for regular income. How much income could you receive monthly?

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Most banks offer modest returns on FDs, ranging from 5-8%. While these returns may not seem a lot, on larger sums, they can still give meaningful returns.

For example: On a Rs 50 lakh FD:

Invested amount: Rs 50 lakh

Interest: 7%

Return in year 1: Rs 3,59,295

Per month interest: Rs 3,59,295/12 = Rs 29,941

You can see that Rs 50 lakh FD can generate a monthly income of Rs 29,941 at 7% returns. This amount appears to be a modest income and does not account for aspects like inflation. This means that you can depend on this income for the initial few years, but as time passes by, it won't be enough due to reduced purchasing power of the money.

How Inflation Reduces Purchasing Power:

Current cost: Rs 30,000

Annual inflation: 6%

Time: 5 years

Cost increase: Rs 10,147

Future cost after 5 years: Rs 40,147

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This means that to purchase the same things 5 years later, you will need Rs 40,147 due to inflation. After 10 years, the same things will cost Rs 53,000. Additionally, interest income for products like fixed deposits is taxable according to your tax slab. This is why for retirement income, people usually prefer options that can beat inflation and the impact of tax to optimise their investments.

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