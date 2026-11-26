The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the examination city intimation slip for UGC-NET December 2026.

Candidates can now check their allotted exam city on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The exams will be held on 14–18 December and 21 December 2026, the NTA said in a post on X on Wednesday.

Direct Link And Helpline

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Candidates can download the slip at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. For queries, the NTA has listed the helplines 011-40759000 and 1800-180-4747, and the email ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

Steps To Download

1. Go to ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

2. Open the link for the December 2026 city intimation slip.

3. Enter the login details asked for. For the previous session, these were the registration number, date of birth and a captcha code.

4. Check the allotted exam city and download the slip for reference.

Slip Is Not An Admit Card

The city slip is not the admit card and cannot be used to enter the examination centre. It only tells candidates which city they have been allotted, so they can plan travel and stay before the admit card is issued.

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The admit card is due on 7 December. It will carry the full centre address, reporting time, exam date, shift details and instructions. Candidates should check every detail on it and contact the helpline if anything looks wrong.

Release Was Delayed

The slip had earlier been expected on 23 November. The NTA later revised the date and said it would be out by 25 November.

Exam Pattern And Applicants

The exam is held twice a year and is a three-hour computer-based test. The papers are spread over six days, with two shifts each day.

The NTA has yet to publish the subject-wise paper schedule in the post, and candidates should watch the official website for it. More than 9.75 lakh candidates reportedly applied for this session.

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What UGC-NET Is For

UGC-NET, conducted by the NTA on behalf of the University Grants Commission, is the national eligibility test for Assistant Professor posts and for Junior Research Fellowship, and it is also a gateway to PhD admissions in Indian universities.

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