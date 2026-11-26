SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Thursday said that every child in the United States would receive two shares of SpaceX, one from the company and one from him personally. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Musk wrote, "Every child in America will receive two SpaceX shares, one from the company and one from me personally."

Earlier, SpaceX said it would contribute one newly issued share of Class A common stock to each currently active Trump Account and that Musk would personally match the total number of shares the company donated.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether Musk's personal donation would be distributed through Trump Accounts or whether the shares he donates would be subject to a lockup period.

On Oct. 30, SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell said in a post on X that more than 2 million shares would be distributed to eligible children through Trump Accounts in December. She said the initial gift was being transferred to escrow and would go to children ages 11 to 17 in ZIP codes with a median family income of $57,000 or less. Children in ZIP codes with too few residents for median family income data to be reported would also qualify. Shotwell said eligible families should receive a notice by the Monday following her announcement.

Shotwell also said a separate gift was expected to be finalized in the following weeks for eligible children in military families serving overseas, children in foster care, and children in eligible Texas counties whose family income is $90,000 or less.

Earlier this month, Musk said SpaceX and Tesla had formed special committees to explore a potential merger. He said the committees had yet to agree on terms and might never reach an agreement.

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