UGC NET December 2026: NTA extends last date to submit application; check details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the extension in an October 27 notice, allowing applicants more time to complete the process without a late fee. Registration is available through the official portal, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Earlier, the last date to submit applications forms earlier was October 28 without a late fee, followed by a three-day window carrying an additional ₹500 charge. The latest notice allows candidates to apply during that extended period without paying any extra fee.

Applications need to be submitted online through the UGC NET website and candidates must follow the following procedure to submit applications:

Visit ugcnet.nta.nic.in and open the December 2026 application link.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Register using your own email address and mobile number, or log in if you have already have registered yourself on the portal.

Enter the required personal and academic details, and keep a record of the application number. Complete the live photograph capture and upload a recent photograph, signature and any applicable supporting certificates in the prescribed format.

Do review the information entered before proceeding, following which the payment option for the examination fee appears and users can make the payment online and verify that the transaction is successful.

Download the confirmation page, save a copy and take a printout for your record.

ALSO READ | NTA Announces Exam Calendar: Check JEE Main 2027, UGC NET, CUET PG Dates

The NTA's information bulletin states that the confirmation page will become available only after successful payment. Applicants should also retain proof of payment.

NTA has advised applicants to complete the process ahead of the closing time to reduce the risk of technical problems during the final hours. The October 27 announcement has mentioned other conditions in the information bulletin. Moreover, it does not announce any revision to the examination dates.

Candidates should monitor nta.ac.in and ugcnet.nta.nic.in for further announcements and instructions.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.