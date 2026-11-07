HDFC Bank Raises FD Interest Rates: Check Updates Rates From Key Lenders

HDFC Bank has increased interest rates on select fixed deposit (FD) tenures for deposits below Rs 3 crore. The revised rates, effective November 4, 2026, offer an increase of up to 50 basis points on certain maturities.

Following the revision, general customers can earn up to 6.60% interest on FDs with tenures ranging from 3 years and 1 day to 10 years. For senior citizens, the highest rate has been raised to 7.20%, depending on the deposit tenure.

Here is a look at the latest FD interest rates offered by HDFC Bank to general depositors and senior citizens.

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HDFC Bank FD interest rates for general customers: What has changed?

The bank has not changed its interest rates on FDs for general customers for tenures up to 60 days. On FDs with tenures of 61 days to 6 months, the rate will now be 4.75% as against 4.25%, a 50 basis point increase.

For general customers, the biggest FD rate increase is on deposits from 5 years and 1 day to 10 years, where the rate has been increased from 6.15% to 6.60%.

HDFC Bank FD interest rate for general customers: Old vs. new

Tenure Old interest rate Revised interest rate Change 7–14 days 2.75% 2.75% No change 15–29 days 2.75% 2.75% No change 30–45 days 3.25% 3.25% No change 46–60 days 4.25% 4.25% No change 61–89 days 4.25% 4.75% 0.005 90 days to 6 months 4.25% 4.75% 0.005 6 months 1 day to 9 months 5.50% 5.65% 0.0015 9 months 1 day to less than 1 year 5.75% 5.90% 0.0015 1 year to less than 15 months 6.25% 6.25% No change 15 months to less than 18 months 6.35% 6.35% No change 18 months to less than 21 months 6.45% 6.50% 0.0005 21 months to 2 years 6.45% 6.50% 0.0005 2 years 1 day to less than 2 years 11 months 6.45% 6.55% 0.001 2 years 11 months (35 months) 6.45% 6.55% 0.001 2 years 11 months 1 day to 3 years 6.45% 6.55% 0.001 3 years 1 day to less than 4 years 7 months 6.50% 6.60% 0.001 4 years 7 months (55 months) 6.40% 6.60% 0.002 4 years 7 months 1 day to 5 years 6.40% 6.60% 0.002 5 years 1 day to 10 years 6.15% 6.60% 0.0045

HDFC Bank FD interest rates for senior citizens: What has changed?

Senior citizens can earn a maximum interest rate of 7.20% on HDFC Bank FDs. This rate is available on deposits with tenures ranging from three years and one day to five years.

For deposits with tenures of 61 days to six months, the interest rate has now changed to 5.25%, compared with 4.75% earlier, a 50 bps increase.

The interest rate has increased from 6.65% to 7.10%, an increase of 45 bps, on deposits of 5 years 1 day to 10 years.



HDFC Bank senior citizen FD interest rates: Old vs revised rates

Tenure Old interest rate Revised interest rate Change 7–14 days 3.25% 3.25% No change 15–29 days 3.25% 3.25% No change 30–45 days 3.75% 3.75% No change 46–60 days 4.75% 4.75% No change 61–89 days 4.75% 5.25% 0.005 90 days to 6 months 4.75% 5.25% 0.005 6 months 1 day to 9 months 6.00% 6.15% 0.0015 9 months 1 day to less than 1 year 6.25% 6.40% 0.0015 1 year to less than 15 months 6.75% 6.75% No change 15 months to less than 18 months 6.85% 6.85% No change 18 months to less than 21 months 6.95% 7.00% 0.0005 21 months to 2 years 6.95% 7.00% 0.0005 2 years 1 day to less than 2 years 11 months 6.95% 7.05% 0.001 2 years 11 months (35 months) 6.95% 7.05% 0.001 2 years 11 months 1 day to 3 years 6.95% 7.05% 0.001 3 years 1 day to less than 4 years 7 months 7.00% 7.20% 0.002 4 years 7 months (55 months) 6.90% 7.20% 0.003 4 years 7 months 1 day to 5 years 6.90% 7.20% 0.003 5 years 1 day to 10 years 6.65% 7.10% 0.0045

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ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB), Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank have also revised their FD interest rates on select deposits in recent months.

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