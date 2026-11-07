Alia Bhatt Gives A Peek Into Daughter Raha's 4th Birthday Celebration; Shares Glimpses Of Bluey-Themed Cake

Actor Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated their daughter Raha's fourth birthday on November 6, with members of both families joining the celebrations. Alia shared a few pictures from the intimate gathering on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of the occasion.
The pictures included a family moment with Ranbir holding Raha as they gathered around a colourful Bluey-themed birthday cake. Dressed in a grey checked outfit with her hair tied into two tiny ponytails, Raha appeared excited as the family celebrated her birthday.
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Another picture captured Raha running barefoot and enjoying herself on the grass. The carousel featured an adorable family drawing, presumably made by the little one.
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In another heartwarming moment, Alia was seen planting a kiss on her daughter's cheek while keeping Raha's face away from the camera.
The actress also shared a blurry glimpse of Raha painting a rainbow, giving fans another peek into the little one's creative side. Ending the carousel was a happy picture of Alia posing cheerfully in her floral dress, holding up a party favour against the beautifully decorated backdrop.
Posting the pictures on Instagram, Alia kept the caption simple, writing, "She's 4," accompanied by a teary-eyed and rainbow emoji.
Alia Bhatt Shared A Glimpse Of Ranbir Kapoor And Raha From Ramayana Sets
Recently, the actress shared two pictures from the sets of Ramayana, featuring Ranbir Kapoor in his Lord Rama look alongside their daughter, Raha.
Along with the pictures, Alia penned a heartfelt note praising her husband and the entire team behind the ambitious project. She wrote, "You poured everything into this one and somehow still had all of it left for her so proud of you, Ranbir and of every single person who brought their heart and soul to this incredible experience at the movies. Some stories are bigger than all of us & Ramayana is one of them."
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on April 14, 2022, in an intimate wedding ceremony at their Mumbai residence, Vastu. The couple welcomed their daughter, Raha, on November 6, 2022.
Also Read: Is Yash Overshadowing Ranbir Kapoor? Ramayana's 10-Head Scene Draws Cheers Amid 'Glorification' Claims
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