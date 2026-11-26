The National Stock Exchange has achieved a new milestone on Thursday to become the third largest stock exchange by market capitalisation, surpassing the London Stock Exchange.

The market capitalisation of NSE stands near Rs 6 lakh crore, while LSE's Mcap stood at around Rs 5.77 lakh crore, according to LSEG data. The exchange operator has also surpassed Deutsche Boerse AG's market cap of around Rs 5.9lakh crore ($63.4 billion).

The stock extended its rally for the second session, and has now gained in 14 out of the 18 sessions so far in November. The gains have lifted the stock to a new high of Rs 2,400. The newly-listed stock of surged 34% in the month of October.

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The NSE is now behind only CME Group, with a market capitalisation of about Rs 10.49 lakh crore, and Intercontinental Exchange, valued at around Rs 9.34 lakh crore.

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