If your father has been investing in mutual funds through his bank for years, he may be holding regular mutual fund plans. Banks often distribute mutual funds to customers, making investing convenient. But these regular plans come with distributor commissions, so investors pay a higher expense ratio than with direct plans.

So, if you discover that your father's investments are in regular plans, can you move them to direct funds?

Yes, you can. But it is not a simple transfer.

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Regular plan to direct plan: How does it work?

A regular plan and a direct plan can belong to the same mutual fund scheme, but they are separate plans. If your father wants to move from a regular plan to a direct plan, he can generally use the switch option offered by the mutual fund house.

The switch effectively involves selling the units in the regular plan and buying units in the direct plan. This means the transaction can have tax implications.

Alternatively, you can redeem the existing regular-plan investment and invest the proceeds separately in the direct plan.

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Why consider moving to a direct plan?

The biggest attraction is cost.

Direct plans do not involve distributor commissions, so their expense ratios are generally lower than those of their regular counterparts. While the difference may appear small, lower costs can make a difference over a long investment horizon because the savings remain invested and can compound over time.

However, direct plans also mean that the investor does not get the same distributor or bank intermediary support.

Will switching trigger tax?

This is an important point to consider before making the move.

Since switching from a regular plan to a direct plan is treated as a redemption and fresh purchase, any applicable capital gains tax may arise on the redeemed investment. An exit load may also apply if the units are being redeemed within the relevant period.

Therefore, it may not always make financial sense to switch immediately, particularly if the investment has accumulated substantial gains.

What should your father do?

Before moving the investment, compare the expense ratios of the regular and direct plans and calculate the potential tax and exit-load costs.

If the investments have been held for several years and have significant unrealised gains, switching everything at once may not necessarily be the best approach.

The decision should ultimately depend on the size of the investment, remaining investment horizon, tax impact and potential savings in expenses.

In short, your father's regular mutual fund investments are not stuck with the bank. They can be moved to direct plans, but the switch should be planned rather than treated as a routine transfer.

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