Navin Fluorine, SRF, Welspun Living, Cummins India and Thermax are among key stocks that may be impacted by the latest tariffs proposed by the US government on India.

The Donald Trump administration has proposed to double tariffs on India to 25% after the “manufacturing overcapacity” probe conducted for 14 countries under Section 301.

However, the proposal also explicitly provides scope for the tariff to be 17% if India and the US reach a reciprocal trade agreement.

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Jefferies' equity analyst Abhinav Sinha noted that a potential negotiated outcome of 17% can provide an advantage of 1-3 ppt over emerging peer countries like Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.

The proposals remain subject to a public consultation process, with hearings scheduled from January 25, 2027.

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This comes after US imposed a temporary 10% / 12.5% tariffs under Section 301 in July 2026 following Supreme Court's ruling of invalidating earlier tariffs.

Meanwhile, India and US had announced an interim trade agreement in February 2026. The government officials have earlier indicated US trade deal remains subject to some tariff advantage, while this proposal may finally help lift the uncertainty.

US Trade Exposure Of Indian Companies

Of India's annual exports worth $104 billion to the US, pharmaceuticals, energy products, and several electronics and auto component categories remain outside the current tariff framework or are subject to sector-specific measures and ongoing Section 232 investigations.

As a result, pharmaceutical companies such as Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Cipla, Lupin, Zydus Lifesciences, Biocon and Gland Pharma remain relatively insulated from the current tariff measures, at least for now.

Separately, tariffs targeting imports linked to Russia could potentially be imposed under another legislation, over and above the existing duties. However, the implementation of these additional tariffs is also currently under suspension.

According to Jefferies, sectors facing varying levels of tariff exposure, with potential rates of 25% or 17%, include chemicals, textiles and capital goods. Companies with significant exposure to the US market in these segments could face pressure depending on the final tariff structure.

Among the stocks that could be most vulnerable are Navin Fluorine, PI Industries and SRF in the chemicals space; Welspun Living in textiles; and Cummins India, Thermax and KEI Industries in the capital goods segment.

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