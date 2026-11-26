The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has approved and authorised the release of the Gratuity with interest for all eligible employees within a period of two weeks after seven years of legal battle, according to an official order on Thursday.

The gratuity amount totals up to Rs 480 crore and will be paid directly to the eligible employee's bank accounts. Provident Fund contribution will be deposited via PF office to the respective accounts, the order stated.

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Employees automatically qualify for gratuity after five years of service based on last-drawn salary, while under PF both the staff and employer contribute 12% of basic pay every month and the corpus earns tax-free interest. A detailed copy of the NCLAT order is awaited.

Jet Airways was grounded in April 2019. In November 2024, the Supreme Court ordered that Jet Airways' assets should be liquidated. The court invoked 'extraordinary' powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to set aside the tribunal's decision to uphold a resolution plan and transfer ownership to a consortium without full payment to creditors.

Jet Airways, started by Naresh Goyal, began commercial operations in May 1993 with a fleet of four leased Boeing 737-300 aircraft. In 1995, it was granted scheduled airline status, breaking a four-decade domestic monopoly of the then state-run Indian Airlines.

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