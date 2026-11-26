Nationalist Congress Party NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has been admitted to hospital in south Mumbai In a post on X, NCP(SP) MP Supriya Sule said that it appears to be dehydration.

"We are admitting Baba (father) to Breach Candy hospital. Looks like dehydration. He needs to slow down and travel less. Baba just doesn't listen. He loves his work too much. Thank you for your concern and good wishes,” she said.

NCP (SP) sources said Sule was at the party office in Nariman Point to attend a meeting called by their state president Shashikant Shinde, but left halfway to be with her father.

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Sharad Pawar's grand nephew Rohit Pawar also said that the senior NCP leader is stable. In a post on X, Rohit Pawar wrote, "Respected Pawar Saheb has been admitted to the hospital due to dehydration. Supriya Tai is currently meeting him in person and will return for the meeting. Saheb's condition is currently stable and fine, and he will continue to receive appropriate treatment for the next two days as advised by the doctors. So no one should worry about Saheb's health! Thank you ..!" [sic]

Recently, the 85-year-old veteran leader was in hospital for a chest and respiratory infection. Several leaders of the Sunetra Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party met Sharad Pawar during his recent hospitalisation, fuelling speculation about a merger of the two NCP factions.

A video of Sharad Pawar speaking to NCP leader Praful Patel from his hospital bed had added to the buzz. Asked about the speculation, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar on Wednesday said things would be known at the appropriate time.

ALSO READ | Sharad Pawar Admitted To Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital Hours After Pune Discharge

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