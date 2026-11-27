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Stock Market Recap

The Indian stock market ended with decent gains on Thursday, extending gains for the second consecutive session, led by buying in IT and metal stocks.

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The Sensex rose 390.31 points, or 0.46%, to close at 84,328.59, while the Nifty 50 settled 65.25 points, or 0.25%, higher at 25,884.50. The Bank Nifty index ended at 63,535.30, down by 167.95 points, or 0.26%.

US Stock Market Recap

The US stock market will remain closed on Thursday, Nov. 26, as Wall Street observes the Thanksgiving holiday, giving investors a one-day break following a volatile week marked by sharp swings in technology and artificial intelligence-linked stocks.

Both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq will suspend regular trading for the holiday. However, investors will not have to wait until Monday for markets to reopen. Trading will resume on Friday, Nov. 27, but for a shortened session, with both exchanges scheduled to close at 1 p.m. Eastern Time, compared with the usual 4 p.m. closing time.

ALSO READ: JPMorgan's Worst Case For Nifty Is 22,000. Here's What Could Take It There

Stocks In News

Patanjali Foods : To pay second interim dividend of Rs 1.25/share.

: To pay second interim dividend of Rs 1.25/share. Torrent Power : Allots NCDs worth Rs 2,000 crore on a private placement basis.

: Allots NCDs worth Rs 2,000 crore on a private placement basis. Park Medi : Completes acquisition of Mehar Mediserve LLP.

: Completes acquisition of Mehar Mediserve LLP. Ratnaveer Precision : Expects CCL revenue to scale up with additional production lines; targets CCL revenue of over Rs 2,000 crore by FY29. Sees FY29 consolidated revenue at Rs 3,914 crore and Ebitda at Rs 775 crore.

: Expects CCL revenue to scale up with additional production lines; targets CCL revenue of over Rs 2,000 crore by FY29. Sees FY29 consolidated revenue at Rs 3,914 crore and Ebitda at Rs 775 crore. Zydus Lifesciences : Arm receives Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the US FDA for Saroglitazar. CRL relates to inspection of the Moraiya unit in October.

: Arm receives Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the US FDA for Saroglitazar. CRL relates to inspection of the Moraiya unit in October. Urban Company : Enters residential air-conditioner segment with Native AC; launches Native Ultra and Ultra Air ACs. Prices start at Rs 55,499 with a five-year warranty.

: Enters residential air-conditioner segment with Native AC; launches Native Ultra and Ultra Air ACs. Prices start at Rs 55,499 with a five-year warranty. Schaeffler India : Promoter sells 1.02 crore shares, representing a 6.5% stake.

: Promoter sells 1.02 crore shares, representing a 6.5% stake. Exide Industries : Invests Rs 250 crore in Exide Energy Solutions.

: Invests Rs 250 crore in Exide Energy Solutions. Balmer Lawrie : Karnataka High Court grants interim order until Feb. 16; court finds a prima facie case.

: Karnataka High Court grants interim order until Feb. 16; court finds a prima facie case. SKF India : Completes capacity expansion with installation of the first channel at its Haridwar plant.

: Completes capacity expansion with installation of the first channel at its Haridwar plant. Leela Palaces Hotels : Signs agreements for two luxury resorts in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

: Signs agreements for two luxury resorts in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Bansal Wire : Receives trial purchase order for Steel Tyre Cord products from a tyre manufacturer.

: Receives trial purchase order for Steel Tyre Cord products from a tyre manufacturer. Ashiana Housing : JV Kairav Developers acquires a 9.57-acre land parcel in Chennai for a senior living project with sales potential of Rs 1,100 crore.

: JV Kairav Developers acquires a 9.57-acre land parcel in Chennai for a senior living project with sales potential of Rs 1,100 crore. Vijaya Diagnostic : Acquires Arya Wellness Centre's integrated diagnostic business in Guwahati.

: Acquires Arya Wellness Centre's integrated diagnostic business in Guwahati. Deccan Gold : Allots 1.04 lakh CCDs and 31.6 lakh warrants at Rs 191.9/share on a preferential basis.

: Allots 1.04 lakh CCDs and 31.6 lakh warrants at Rs 191.9/share on a preferential basis. Commercial Syn Bags : Approves allotment of 3.25 lakh warrants at Rs 283/share to promoter group.

: Approves allotment of 3.25 lakh warrants at Rs 283/share to promoter group. International Gemmological Institute : Promoter BCP Asia II Topco to sell 1.6% stake.

: Promoter BCP Asia II Topco to sell 1.6% stake. NSE : Receives RBI no-objection certificate for corporate bond index futures.

: Receives RBI no-objection certificate for corporate bond index futures. Walchandnagar Industries : Secures Rs 18 crore order from a domestic customer.

: Secures Rs 18 crore order from a domestic customer. Birla Corporation : Gets Madhya Pradesh government approval for amalgamation of two factory units.

: Gets Madhya Pradesh government approval for amalgamation of two factory units. Apar Industries : Maharashtra GST Department initiates investigation visit; company says it is cooperating with officials.

: Maharashtra GST Department initiates investigation visit; company says it is cooperating with officials. S H Kelkar : Targets FY29 revenue of Rs 3,400 crore and Ebitda margin of 14%; expects optimisation initiatives to support profitability.

: Targets FY29 revenue of Rs 3,400 crore and Ebitda margin of 14%; expects optimisation initiatives to support profitability. Flair Writing Industries : Promoters sell 12 lakh shares, representing a 1.14% stake.

: Promoters sell 12 lakh shares, representing a 1.14% stake. United Polyfab : Board to meet on Nov. 30 to consider conversion of 2.3 crore warrants.

: Board to meet on Nov. 30 to consider conversion of 2.3 crore warrants. SRM Contractors : Allots 19.3 lakh warrants worth Rs 100 crore.

: Allots 19.3 lakh warrants worth Rs 100 crore. Waaree Renewable : Receives letter of award for a 120 MWp turnkey EPC project.

: Receives letter of award for a 120 MWp turnkey EPC project. EMS : Secures Rs 26 crore order from NHAI.

: Secures Rs 26 crore order from NHAI. Texmaco Rail : Receives Rs 55.6 crore order from Utkal Alumina International.

: Receives Rs 55.6 crore order from Utkal Alumina International. Aye Finance : Allots NCDs worth Rs 325 crore on a private placement basis.

: Allots NCDs worth Rs 325 crore on a private placement basis. Poonawalla Fincorp : Board to meet on Dec. 1 to consider fund raising.

: Board to meet on Dec. 1 to consider fund raising. HEG Advanced Materials : Arm HEG Graphene grants Rs 40 crore loan to subsidiary Chango Yangthang.

: Arm HEG Graphene grants Rs 40 crore loan to subsidiary Chango Yangthang. KPI Green : Commissions a 65.1 MWp hybrid project in Bharuch.

: Commissions a 65.1 MWp hybrid project in Bharuch. Supriya Lifescience : Board to consider buyback proposal on Dec. 2.

: Board to consider buyback proposal on Dec. 2. Apeejay Surrendra : Selected to develop and maintain a five-star business hotel in Meghalaya.

: Selected to develop and maintain a five-star business hotel in Meghalaya. Power Grid : Board to meet on Nov. 30 to consider fund raising.

: Board to meet on Nov. 30 to consider fund raising. Jindal Poly Films : Extends standstill agreement with investor until Nov. 30.

: Extends standstill agreement with investor until Nov. 30. Sun Pharma : Focuses on expanding innovative medicines, complex generics and branded business to drive profitable growth.

: Focuses on expanding innovative medicines, complex generics and branded business to drive profitable growth. Asian Paints : Reports resilient volume growth despite price hikes; raw material inflation continues to pressure margins.

: Reports resilient volume growth despite price hikes; raw material inflation continues to pressure margins. Tata Motors : Stake in Automobile Corporation of Goa rises to 50.17%; company becomes a subsidiary.

: Stake in Automobile Corporation of Goa rises to 50.17%; company becomes a subsidiary. Lemon Tree Hotels : Opens a 54-room property in Pali, Maharashtra.

: Opens a 54-room property in Pali, Maharashtra. Omnitech Engineering : Receives development order from BrahMos Aerospace.

: Receives development order from BrahMos Aerospace. Brainbees Solutions: Arm Swara Baby cuts IPO size to Rs 800 crore from Rs 1,000 crore.

IPO Update: Foodlink F&B Holdings

Overall subscription: 1.08x

QIB: 1.01x

NII: 0.40x

Retail: 2.33x

Listing Watch: Mahanadi Coalfields

Total subscription: 1.52x

QIB (Ex-Anchor): 4.95x

NII: 0.66x

Employee: 0.22x

Shareholder: 0.56x

Key Bulk & Block Deals

Alkem Laboratories : ICICI Prudential MF, Nippon India MF, HDFC MF and Bajaj Life Insurance bought shares; Seema Singh sold 3.59 lakh shares at Rs 5,075/share.

: ICICI Prudential MF, Nippon India MF, HDFC MF and Bajaj Life Insurance bought shares; Seema Singh sold 3.59 lakh shares at Rs 5,075/share. Amagi Media Labs : Long Term Equity Fund, Old Bridge Capital and Aditya Birla Sun Life MF bought shares; Norwest Venture Partners X Mauritius sold 47.37 lakh shares.

: Long Term Equity Fund, Old Bridge Capital and Aditya Birla Sun Life MF bought shares; Norwest Venture Partners X Mauritius sold 47.37 lakh shares. Schaeffler India : Multiple institutional investors bought shares; promoter Schaeffler Schweinfurt Beteiligungs GmbH sold 1.02 crore shares at Rs 3,493/share.

: Multiple institutional investors bought shares; promoter Schaeffler Schweinfurt Beteiligungs GmbH sold 1.02 crore shares at Rs 3,493/share. IIFL Finance : UBS AG bought 43.2 lakh shares; Smallcap World Fund sold 56.16 lakh shares.

: UBS AG bought 43.2 lakh shares; Smallcap World Fund sold 56.16 lakh shares. LG Electronics India: LG Electronics Inc sold 1.36 crore shares at Rs 1,765.28/share.

Board Meetings

Gujarat Themis Biosyn: Fund raising.

Indian Bank: Fund raising.

Lock-In Expiry

Sudeep Pharma: 6.34 crore shares (56% of outstanding shares) under one-year lock-in.

Insider Trades

HEG Advanced Materials : Promoter group entities bought shares.

: Promoter group entities bought shares. Flair Writing Industries : Promoters sold 12 lakh shares.

: Promoters sold 12 lakh shares. Asahi India Glass: Promoter group transaction involving 25,000 shares.

ASM Updates

Added to Short-Term ASM: Greaves Cotton, Thomas Cook (India)

Excluded from ASM: HMA Agro Industries, Baazar Style Retail

Price Band Changes

10% to 5%: DEE Development Engineers, Fujiyama Power Systems

No Band to 20%: Indian Energy Exchange, IREDA

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For Nov 27: Traders See Nifty Marching To 26,150 If Bulls Cross This Key Hurdle

F&O Cues

Nifty Dec futures up 0.37% at 26,033 , premium of 149 points .

, premium of . Maximum Call OI: 26,000 strike

Maximum Put OI: 25,000 strike

F&O Ban: APL Apollo, Manappuram Finance.

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