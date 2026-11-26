JPMorgan is broadly upbeat on Indian equities for 2027, but its India equity strategy note also sets out a far less comfortable scenario. In its bear case, the brokerage sees the Nifty 50 at 22,000 by the end of 2027, about 15% below Thursday's close of 25,884.50.

That compares with a base-case target of 29,000 and a bull-case target of 31,000, according to the note by analysts Rajiv Batra and Rushit Mehta, dated Nov. 26.

The gap between those outcomes comes down to two variables, which are how fast company earnings grow, and how much investors are willing to pay for them.

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In its base case, JPMorgan assumes MSCI India earnings grow at a 14% annual rate between 2026 and 2028, with valuations easing only modestly to 19.4 times forward earnings. In the bear case, both assumptions turn. Earnings growth slows to a 7% annual rate over 2025–28, and the valuation multiple falls to 17.5 times, below one standard deviation under its historical average. That combination takes the MSCI India index to 2,600, against 3,450 in the base case.

Valuations leave little cushion. MSCI India trades at 19.7 times 12-month forward earnings, in line with its 10-year average, but at a 139% premium to MSCI Emerging Markets, roughly double the usual premium of about 70%, according to the note.

"Further gains therefore depend on earnings or lower yields rather than re-rating," the analysts wrote.

What Could Drag Earnings And Valuations Lower

Interest rates are the most immediate threat. The RBI raised its repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50% in October, and JPMorgan's baseline is for three more hikes of the same size in December, February and April, taking the rate to 6.25%. The brokerage flagged "a non-trivial risk of a 50 bps hike in December".

Abroad, its US economists expect the Federal Reserve to raise rates three times, taking the funds rate to 4.75%. Higher yields at home and abroad make bonds more attractive relative to equities. The gap between India's 10-year bond yield and MSCI India's forward earnings yield has already widened to about 2%. "Rate-sensitive and highly valued stocks are most exposed," the note said.

The weather is a second worry. The southwest monsoon finished 12.6% below normal, and reservoir levels are at 66% of capacity against a long-term average of 81%, the lowest since 2015. Rabi sowing is down 36% from a year earlier, and five states, including Maharashtra and Karnataka, have declared drought. Food inflation rose to 8.5% in October.

With farming employing about 46% of India's workforce, a hit to rural incomes would weigh on consumption. FMCG companies, which make nearly 40% of their sales in rural areas, face both costlier inputs and weaker volumes, according to the report.

Government spending may also slow. To meet its fiscal deficit target of 4.3% of GDP, the Centre would need to slow spending growth to 5.6% in the second half of FY27, which could make strong capital expenditure hard to sustain.

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The Bigger-Picture Risks

Beyond the numbers, JPMorgan lists several broader threats in its bear case. They include a sharp global slowdown combined with higher inflation, populist welfare spending straining state finances, and escalating geopolitical conflicts. The brokerage also flags widening income inequality, rising youth unemployment and the risk of significant job losses due to AI.

Perhaps the most important is a reversal of domestic flows. Steady buying by Indian investors has supported the market for years, and a turn in that trend "would likely increase market volatility, lower valuations, and heighten sensitivity to global risks," the analysts wrote.

None of this is JPMorgan's central view. The brokerage still expects the Nifty to reach 29,000, helped by easing oil prices, a broadening private capex cycle and a potential pay commission boost to consumption. Foreign investors have also returned in force, pouring $13.8 billion into Indian stocks so far in November, the highest monthly inflow on record.

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