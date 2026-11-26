Several financial and regulatory changes will affect consumers, borrowers, investors and pensioners in December 2026. These include revised charges on select SBI credit card transactions, changes to commodity derivatives margins, easier digital KYC for eligible overseas investors and an Aadhaar update facility.

While some measures could increase transaction costs, others are aimed at simplifying access to financial services. Here is what changes from December 1 and what it means for your money.

1. SBI Card users to face revised charges

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SBI Card users will pay a 1% fee on individual transportation transactions exceeding Rs 30,000 from December 1, according to a notice issued by the card issuer on October 27.

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The revised charges will also cover fuel transactions. If eligible fuel spending exceeds Rs 50,000 in a billing cycle, a 1% fee will apply to the entire fuel expenditure, along with applicable taxes. For instance, a cardholder spending Rs 60,000 on fuel during a billing cycle will incur an additional charge of Rs 600 before taxes.

2. SEBI changes commodity trading margins

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) will introduce revised minimum initial margin requirements for commodity derivatives from December 1.

Under the revised framework, margins will be 6% for low-volatility commodities, 8% for medium-volatility commodities and 10% for high-volatility commodities.

The minimum margin period of risk will be two days for low- and medium-volatility commodities and three days for high-volatility commodities. The changes could affect the funds traders need to maintain with brokers.

3. Overseas investors get digital KYC flexibility

Eligible NRIs, Overseas Citizens of India and foreign nationals residing in FATF-compliant jurisdictions will be able to complete KYC formalities remotely with SEBI-registered intermediaries from December 3.

The relaxation, announced by SEBI on August 14, is intended to simplify access to India's securities markets without requiring eligible investors to travel to India for physical verification.

4. Aadhaar email update remains free

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has waived the Rs 75 fee for updating email addresses through its official Aadhaar mobile application until December 31, 2026. The six-month waiver began on July 1 and does not cover other Aadhaar update services.

5. Pensioners face life certificate deadline

Central government pensioners must submit their annual life certificate by November 30 to avoid delays or interruption in pension payments. The certificate can be submitted digitally through the Digital Life Certificate facility or other authorised methods.

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6. GST registration cancellation and RBI policy decision

An amendment by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) concerning online GST registration cancellation is also among the regulatory changes to watch.

Separately, the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee will meet from December 2 to 4. Its decision on the repo rate could influence borrowing costs, particularly for borrowers with loans linked to external benchmark lending rates.

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