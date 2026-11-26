Modding teams have reportedly reverse engineered a playable port for the Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) for the personal computer (PC) well ahead of even an official release date from the publisher regarding when the console-exclusive video game will be released for the platform.

This development comes after the game was released for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S gaming consoles on Nov. 19, a week before modders were able to supposedly use AI to reverse engineer the entire 212 GB game for console.

ALSO READ: GTA 6 Gets A Telegram Jibe From Pavel Durov; Elon Musk Joins The Conversation

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Progress on the build began when Cyberleek an infamous and anonymous leaker, released the executable file (.exe) for the game's Xbox edition on the internet on Nov. 23. The .exe file contains a set of instructions that compile the game's assets and have them run on a system, making the game's files useless without it. Modern Xbox consoles use x86-64 AMD processors, similar to PCs, making it easier for modders to port the game for PC.

Modders have pursued two paths when it comes to the reverse engineering with the first being recompiling the leaked Xbox code to have it run on PC, or using an emulator to get a copy meant for the console to work on the PC.

The modders seemed to have also improved the smoothness and responsiveness of the game, as modder RORO posted a video of the game allegedly running on 60 frames per second (fps). This is notable, if true, as the game can only run on 30 fps on consoles due to the limitations of their technology.

The build however may only be playable in another month or so, as per users on online forums. With the PC release likely to be put out in the first quarter of the calendar year 2027 as per reports, developer and publisher Rockstar Games may beat modders to the punch when it comes to making GTA 6 available to play on the PC.

ALSO READ: GTA 6 Dwarfs Hollywood With $3.2-Billion Year-One Sales Projection — Check New Features

Modders seem to still be working out issues such as memory consumption as GameGPU reported that these builds haven't shown footage of gameplay in crowded cities, which require a lot of memory to be rendered.

Rockstar may be taking swift action the modders as CGBJ, one of the most popular ports for the game had its page on Github disappear as soon as the team behind it reported that it was playable at 25-30 fps. However, some forum users stated that the build was taken off by the developers themselves to avoid litigation.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.