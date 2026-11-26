Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's record-breaking double century in the Asia Cup Men's Rising Stars tournament has sparked widespread praise, with former England batter Kevin Pietersen making a big prediction about the teenager's future in international cricket.

The 14-year-old left-hander grabbed headlines on Tuesday after smashing 204 off just 53 balls for India A against the UAE in Doha.

His innings, consisting of seven fours and 28 sixes, was one of the most remarkable performances in the history of List A cricket.

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Kevin Pietersen wrote on X, "Here's a shout - Vaibhav will score a 500 in a Test match within the next 5 years!"

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Sooryavanshi reached his century in just 28 balls, registering the fastest hundred in List A cricket. He then continued his assault, bringing up his double century in 52 deliveries, setting a new record for the fastest double hundred in professional cricket.

The knock also saw him break several other records. His 28 sixes were also the most hit by a batter in a List A innings, while his strike rate of 384.90 was the highest recorded in a List A century.

The teenager also surpassed his own record for the fastest 150, further underlining the scale of his performance.

The innings has raised expectations around Sooryavanshi's future, with Pietersen making an emphatic claim about the young batter's potential.

Sanjay Manjrekar Raises Questions Over Bat-Ball Balance

While Sooryavanshi's innings received widespread appreciation, former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar also used the performance to highlight what he believes is an imbalance in limited-overs cricket.

Manjrekar praised the teenager's extraordinary knock but pointed out that it reflected how heavily the game has tilted in favour of batters.

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His comments have added to the ongoing debate about the balance between bat and ball in limited-overs cricket, with bowlers increasingly struggling to contain aggressive batting.

Sooryavanshi's Form Before Record-Breaking Knock

Interestingly, Sooryavanshi had not enjoyed particularly productive outings in India A's first two matches in the Rising Stars Asia Cup.

He scored 26 against Nepal before managing just 11 against Pakistan A. He was also dismissed for 18 while representing Bihar against Saurashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Indore.

That match was also significant, as Sooryavanshi captained Bihar for the first time.

However, his performance against the UAE changed the conversation around his tournament campaign, putting him firmly in the spotlight.

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