A proposal to ensure every child can understand a newspaper by Grade 5 has emerged among the suggestions submitted to the Finance Ministry ahead of the Union Budget 2027-28.

The recommendation calls for a nationwide reading movement to improve children's reading and comprehension skills. It was among several proposals discussed during 13 rounds of pre-Budget consultations chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The government consulted more than 200 stakeholders across 13 sectors. Participants included industry associations, agricultural and manufacturing representatives, economists, academics, domain experts and youth representatives. The Finance Ministry said the discussions produced a wide range of forward-looking recommendations.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

From Children's Reading To AI Development

The suggestions covered areas ranging from education and technology to manufacturing, employment and urban development.

On education, the proposed nationwide reading initiative stood out for its specific target. It seeks to ensure that children can read and understand newspaper content by the time they reach Grade 5.

On technology, stakeholders suggested developing sector-specific artificial intelligence models to strengthen India's position in the global AI landscape. They also called for stronger cybersecurity measures for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Other recommendations included targeted policies to create more employment opportunities in non-farm sectors. Stakeholders also proposed measures to encourage domestic manufacturing of biofertilisers and agricultural chemicals.

Housing and urban development featured in the discussions as well. Suggestions included promoting rental housing to improve affordable housing access in cities and accelerating the development of Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

Also Read | Budget 2027: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Holds Consultation With Health, Social Sector Representatives

Youth Consultation Marks Final Round

Sitharaman chaired the 13th and final consultation with youth representatives in New Delhi on Thursday. Secretaries from the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Education and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports also attended.

The final meeting followed consultations with stakeholders from sectors including education, healthcare, infrastructure, energy, employment, financial services, manufacturing and startups.

The government holds these discussions every year to gather feedback before deciding its Budget priorities. The Union Budget 2027-28 is expected to be presented on February 1, 2027.

The recommendations are suggestions from stakeholders and do not represent confirmed Budget announcements. The government is yet to disclose which proposals, if any, will feature in the final Budget.

Also Read | Budget 2027: Lower LTCG, STT Relief And A Better Deal For Debt Funds On BFSI Stakeholders' Wishlist

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.