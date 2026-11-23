Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday chaired the 10th Pre-Budget Consultation with experts and stakeholders from the health and social sectors in New Delhi, ahead of the Union Budget 2027-28.

The consultation is part of the government's exercise to seek inputs and suggestions from various stakeholders for the preparation of the upcoming Budget.

The meeting was attended by senior government officials, including Secretaries from the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, along with officials from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India was also present, the Ministry of Finance said in a post on X.

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The discussions come as the Finance Ministry continues its series of pre-Budget consultations with representatives from different sectors to gather recommendations and priorities for the next financial year.

The Union Budget 2027-2028 is likely to be presented on 1 February 2027 in the Parliament.

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