Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday, November 23, during his first bilateral visit to India since taking office in March, this year.

The meeting is expected to give fresh momentum to India-Nepal relations, with energy cooperation, hydropower, trade, infrastructure and connectivity among the key issues on the agenda.

Shah arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for a two-day state visit at the invitation of Modi.

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ALSO READ: Modi, Nepal PM To Hold Talks On Monday; Here's What's On AgendaPrime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah will hold talks in New Delhi on Monday, November 23,

The discussions are expected to focus on strengthening economic ties and taking forward development projects while also addressing Nepal's requirements for post-disaster reconstruction and improved international connectivity.

According to reports, the two countries are also expected to exchange agreements and cooperation documents covering several areas. The leaders are scheduled to jointly inaugurate development initiatives in Nepal through a virtual ceremony.

Energy And Hydropower Cooperation

Energy cooperation is expected to be one of the key areas of discussion between the two countries. Nepal has emerged as an important electricity supplier to India, while New Delhi is looking to expand its participation in Nepal's hydropower sector.

A long-term power trade agreement between the two countries provides a framework for India to import up to 10,000 megawatts of electricity from Nepal over a period of 10 years. India currently imports around 1,200 MW of electricity from its neighbouring country.

Both sides are also working towards strengthening cross-border electricity transmission infrastructure. For Nepal, expanding power exports to India offers an important source of revenue, while greater hydropower cooperation could help India meet its growing energy requirements.

Financial Assistance For Nepal's Post-Flood Reconstruction

Financial assistance for reconstruction following the devastating floods in Nepal in August is another major issue expected to feature in the discussions.

The floods caused widespread damage to roads, bridges, power plants, agricultural land and homes. According to some reports, the disaster killed around 1,500 people and left more than 5,200 missing.

Nepal is reportedly seeking financial assistance of around $1 billion to $2 billion from India for reconstruction and rehabilitation. The proposed package is expected to include a combination of grants, concessional loans and lines of credit.

India was among the first countries to respond to Nepal following the disaster. The discussions are expected to focus on strengthening cooperation in infrastructure development, disaster management and climate resilience.

Railways And Air Connectivity On Agenda

Improving cross-border connectivity is another important priority for both countries.

One of the key developments expected during the visit is the launch of the Saryu-Kamala Express, a new weekly passenger train service connecting Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh with Janakpur Dham in Nepal. The service is expected to strengthen religious tourism and people-to-people ties between the two countries, connecting two important centres associated with the Ramayana tradition.

The proposed Raxaul-Kathmandu railway link is also among the infrastructure projects being discussed. Once developed, the railway could improve passenger and freight movement between India and Nepal, while providing Nepal with better access to regional markets.



Air connectivity is another major concern for Kathmandu. Nepal has been seeking additional entry routes through Indian airspace, particularly to improve access to its international airports at Pokhara and Bhairahawa.

Trade, Investment And Economic Partnership

India remains Nepal's largest trading and transit partner, making economic cooperation an important part of the bilateral relationship.

India accounts for nearly 80% of Nepal's merchandise exports and is also its largest source of foreign direct investment. The two countries are expected to explore ways to strengthen trade, investment and financial cooperation through a broader economic vision document.

The discussions are also expected to cover India-funded development projects in Nepal, along with opportunities for greater participation by Indian businesses in the neighbouring country's infrastructure and industrial sectors.

Start-Ups, Education And Cricket Also On Agenda

Apart from traditional areas of cooperation, the two countries are looking to expand their partnership in technology, education and sports.

India and Nepal have been working together to support Nepal's start-up ecosystem through the India-Nepal Start-up Partnership Network. The programme has provided training, mentorship and networking opportunities to Nepalese entrepreneurs, with support from institutions such as IIT Madras.

The possibility of setting up an offshore campus of an Indian Institute of Technology in Nepal is also being explored. IIT Kanpur and IIT Delhi have been mentioned among the institutions being considered.

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Sports cooperation, particularly cricket, is another area of interest.

India has previously supported training opportunities for Nepal's national and age-group cricket teams. The two sides are expected to explore further training support and more regular cricket engagements between the countries.

The meeting comes at an important time for both neighbours, with New Delhi and Kathmandu seeking to strengthen economic, infrastructure and strategic cooperation. The discussions are expected to provide direction to the India-Nepal partnership across several sectors in the coming years.

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