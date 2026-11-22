Dismissing claims that India is seeking Nepal's approval for military aircraft to access the Bagdogra entry point through its airspace, New Delhi has rejected reports of any such proposal ahead of Prime Minister Balendra Shah's visit to India.

“There is no such proposal,” ANI reported, citing sources said on Sunday, clarifying that India had not approached Nepal for military aircraft access through the route.

According to ANI, the clarification came after reports emerged of possible bilateral discussions on flight connectivity, including a proposed arrangement for civilian aircraft travelling to and from Bagdogra airport in West Bengal to transit through Nepal's airspace.

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Although the reports concerned reciprocal access arrangements for civilian flights, Indian sources firmly denied any move to secure similar clearance for military aircraft.

The clarification comes as Shah begins a two-day State visit to India on November 22, his first since assuming office in March 2026 and his first official bilateral engagement abroad as Nepal's Prime Minister.

Shah, who is arriving in India on Sunday at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Modi on November 23. He will also call on President Droupadi Murmu during the visit.

The meetings are expected to provide an opportunity for the two sides to take stock of their longstanding bilateral ties and explore ways to deepen cooperation in areas spanning trade, investment, energy, infrastructure, connectivity and development partnerships.

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According to Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Shah will travel aboard a Nepal Airlines aircraft, accompanied by Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle, Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal, Chief Adviser to the Prime Minister Kumar Byanjankar and senior government officials.

Nepal Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai said the two Prime Ministers would hold delegation-level discussions on a range of bilateral issues before jointly addressing the media. Modi is also scheduled to host a luncheon for Shah and his delegation.

The visit is expected to feature the inauguration of completed projects in the connectivity and energy sectors, alongside foundation-laying ceremonies for new initiatives, Rai said.

Cooperation in education, healthcare, agriculture, sports, disaster management and human resource development is also likely to figure in the discussions, with the two countries expected to exchange memorandums of understanding in several areas.

Shah is travelling with a 34-member official delegation. A Nepal-India Business Forum is also scheduled to bring together business representatives from both countries, with a focus on attracting Indian investment into Nepal and expanding commercial partnerships.

The Ministry of External Affairs said the two countries share deep-rooted historical and cultural bonds, reinforced by common civilisational links and close ties between their people.

It noted that cooperation has grown beyond traditional areas of engagement, encompassing commerce, power, water management, development initiatives and the expansion of physical and digital infrastructure.

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