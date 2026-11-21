Prime Minister Narendra Modi pushed back on Saturday against fears that artificial intelligence could make human workers redundant, arguing that those with practical skills would remain indispensable despite rapid technological change.

Addressing the 5th National Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh in Lucknow, Modi said growing apprehensions about AI taking over jobs should not distract young people from acquiring practical skills and professional expertise.

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"In today's modern era, there is widespread discussion about AI. People say AI will do this and that, and take away someone's job. But understand this very clearly: no one can take away the job of a person who possesses skill," he said.

The prime minister's remarks come amid growing concerns about the potential impact of generative AI and automation on employment across industries, with businesses increasingly adopting technology to improve productivity and reduce operational costs.

Modi argued that degrees and academic credentials would carry limited weight in an evolving job market unless backed by demonstrable skills, saying an individual's professional worth would increasingly depend on what they could actually deliver.

He also highlighted the importance of vocational education and industrial training institutes, positioning skill development as a key component of India's ambition to emerge as a global hub for skilled manpower.

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Referring to the Covid-19 pandemic, Modi cited the contribution of skilled workers in keeping essential services and operations functional during a period of unprecedented disruption.

His remarks underscore the government's broader emphasis on strengthening vocational training, expanding employment-oriented education and preparing the workforce for technological changes.

As AI adoption gathers pace across sectors, the message was that acquiring relevant skills and continuously upgrading them would be crucial for workers seeking to remain employable in an increasingly technology-driven economy.

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