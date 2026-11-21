Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar on Saturday said commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland would set up a truck manufacturing plant in Singur, with work on the project expected to begin soon, reviving hopes of industrialisation at the site where the Tata Nano project was abandoned nearly two decades ago.

Speaking to reporters after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programme at IIT Kharagpur, Majumdar said the BJP government was committed to bringing industry to Singur and that the proposed facility would manufacture heavy vehicles.

"We want to bring industry back to Singur. Our chief minister has also said so. I am reiterating today that Ashok Leyland is coming to Singur. It will set up a truck manufacturing plant, and work will begin soon," the Union minister of state for education said.

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The announcement follows Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's statement on November 5 that his government had held preliminary discussions with Ashok Leyland for setting up a heavy vehicle manufacturing unit in Singur.

Adhikari had then cautioned against making premature announcements, stressing that the government would prioritise projects capable of actual implementation over publicity-driven memorandums of understanding.

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The latest announcement signals the BJP government's attempt to turn Singur, once synonymous with the collapse of a major industrial investment, into a showcase of its industrial revival agenda in West Bengal.

However, the project is yet to be formally detailed, with no investment outlay, employment projections or implementation timeline announced so far.

Majumdar also blamed successive state governments for Bengal missing out on major industrial opportunities, citing the semiconductor industry as an example.

"Taiwan is where it is today in the semiconductor industry, a position we could have occupied. The opportunity had come to us earlier, but the government of that time opposed computers, and consequently the semiconductor industry did not come up," he said, targeting the erstwhile Left Front government.

He also accused the Trinamool Congress government of failing to translate its industrialisation promises into concrete projects.

Singur's industrial future remains politically significant in Bengal, where the withdrawal of Tata Motors' Nano project in 2008 became a turning point in the state's politics.

The Left Front government, led by then Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, had acquired around 997 acres for the proposed small-car factory.

A prolonged anti land acquisition agitation led by Mamata Banerjee, then the opposition leader, against the acquisition of farmland forced Tata Motors to abandon the project and shift it to Sanand in Gujarat.

The agitation helped propel Banerjee's Trinamool Congress to power in 2011, ending the Left Front's 34-year rule.

Her government subsequently returned the acquired land to unwilling farmers following a Supreme Court verdict, while the abandoned factory infrastructure was dismantled.

Nearly 18 years after the Nano project's exit, the proposed Ashok Leyland facility offers the BJP an opportunity to politically recast Singur as a symbol of industrial revival.

The project's credibility, however, will ultimately depend on translating the announcement into a concrete investment and a functioning manufacturing unit.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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