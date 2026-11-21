Real Madrid will look to continue their impressive run of form when they host Celta Vigo in a La Liga 2026-27 encounter on Saturday.

Jose Mourinho's side have won their last eight matches across all competitions and will aim to maintain that momentum when they return to league action after the international break.

Real Madrid are currently second in the La Liga standings with 30 points from 12 matches, three points behind leaders Barcelona. Celta Vigo, meanwhile, occupy the 11th position with 13 points.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: UEFA Nations League: Spain To Face France, England Draw Norway In March Quarterfinals - Check Full Draw

The visitors will be hoping to produce a strong performance at the Santiago Bernabéu after beating Real Madrid 2-0 at the same venue in their previous meeting last season.

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo: Match Date And Time

The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo will be played on Saturday, November 21, 2026. The match is scheduled to kick off at 1:30 AM IST on Sunday, November 22.

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo: Venue

The La Liga encounter between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo: Match Referee

Adrian Cordero Vega will be the referee for the Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo La Liga encounter.

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo: Recent Form

Real Madrid: W-W-W-W-W

Celta Vigo: D-L-D-W-D

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo: Head-To-Head Record

Matches Played: 139

Real Madrid Wins: 83

Celta Vigo Wins: 35

Draws: 21

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo: Predicted Lineups

Real Madrid Predicted XI: Thibaut Courtois (GK), Federico Valverde, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, Marc Cucurella, Aurelien Tchouameni, Bernardo Silva, Jude Bellingham, Arda Guler, Yan Diomande, Kylian Mbappe.

Celta Vigo Predicted XI: Ionut Radu (GK), Javi Rodriguez, Yoel Lago, Marcos Alonso, Javi Rueda, Aleix Febas, Ilaix Moriba, Sergio Carreira, Williot Swedberg, Ferran Jutgla, Hugo Alvarez.

How To Watch Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Live Telecast In India?

There will be no television broadcast for the Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo La Liga match in India.

ALSO READ: Jose Mourinho Reacts To Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal Retirement: 'His Career Is Not Over'

How To Watch Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Live Streaming In India?

The live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo La Liga match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.