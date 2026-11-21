No region in Maharashtra saw more food licences suspended than the Pune Division during a two-day statewide crackdown by the Food and Drug Administration on November 20-21. Seventeen establishments there lost their licences.

The drive, run under the state's "Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra" campaign, ended with 38 suspensions statewide. Of the rest, 13 were in Brihanmumbai, six in Nashik and two in Konkan, according to a official release.

Eight Outlets In Pune City

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On November 21, the FDA suspended, with immediate effect, the licences of eight eating places in Pune city. Inspectors reported kitchens in an extremely unhygienic state and a heavy presence of insects at every one of them.

At Metro Restaurant near Pune Station, officials also found artificial colour in the food and MSG being used in excessive amounts.

Five more outlets were caught using artificial colour: Shivay Corner at Pune Station, Sahana Veg Restaurant on East Street, Raje Chinese Fast Food & Juice Bar at Babajan Chowk, The Burger Barn Cafe on MG Road, and Firoz Caterers in Kondhwa Khurd. The first four are in Camp, or near the station in the case of Shivay Corner.

The remaining two, Grand Delhi Darbar in Camp and Mahadev Foods in Sasane Nagar, Hadapsar, were penalised over kitchen hygiene and insects.

Lonavala, Panchgani Also Hit

Nine other establishments in the division had their licences suspended on November 20. Four of them are hotels in Lonavala: Basilica Resort, Hotel Orchid, Didam Hotel and The Fern.

In Satara district, Panchgani's Summer Plaza Resort and Radhakrishna Food Court were also suspended. The others were Unique Bucket Biryani House in Baramati, Devyani International's Pizza Hut outlet at Rajarampuri in Kolhapur, and Savali Pure Veg & Restaurant at Pimparkhed in Shirur taluka.

Explaining the suspensions across the state, the FDA said its teams had come across out-of-date food and chemicals, prepared dishes with no manufacturing or use-by date, and cleaning products such as dish wash liquid and phenyl kept alongside food. Workers lacked medical and food safety training certificates and were not wearing aprons, gloves or head covers.

Jaggery Powder Seized In Kolhapur

Officials also seized 1,198 kg of loose jaggery powder, valued at Rs 1,79,700, from Esha Agro Products in Hiddugi, Gadhinglaj taluka. The powder was packed in plastic bags that carried no label, packing date or expiry date, and the FDA suspects it may be sub-standard.

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State-Level Figures

The two-day drive across Maharashtra resulted in the seizure of goods and vehicles worth Rs 3,52,37,742, and Rs 3,17,000 was collected in penalties.

"Playing with the health of consumers and of the public will not be tolerated under any circumstances," said FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe.

People can complain about food quality by calling the toll-free number 18002223365 or through the FDA's online grievance portal.

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