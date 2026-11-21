India has had no weekly television ratings since early July. That has left broadcasters, advertisers and media agencies without the audience data they normally use to plan, price and evaluate TV campaigns.

The pause follows the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's new framework for television audience measurement, the TV Ratings Policy 2026. Under the policy, every ratings agency must register afresh before it can publish data. Here is a look at how things got here, what the new rules require, and what the pause means for the TV advertising market.

What Are TV Ratings And Why Do They Matter?

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Television ratings, commonly called TRPs, estimate how many people watch a channel or programme and for how long. In India they are produced by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC India), which collects viewing data from metered households and publishes it weekly.

The data works as a common reference point for the industry. Broadcasters use it to price advertising slots, advertisers and agencies use it to compare channels and plan campaigns, and programming teams use it to judge how shows perform.

Timeline: How The Ratings Pause Unfolded

March 6, 2026: The ministry directed BARC to suspend ratings for news channels for four weeks or until further directions, citing concerns over coverage of the Israel-Iran conflict.

March 27, 2026: The ministry notified the TV Ratings Policy 2026, replacing the guidelines for TV rating agencies issued on January 16, 2014.

April 29, 2026: BARC submitted its application for registration under the new policy, according to industry reports.

May 8, 2026: The ministry amended the policy. Among other changes, at least 33% of a ratings agency's board must now be independent directors.

Early July 2026: BARC told subscribers it had been advised by the ministry not to publish weekly ratings until permitted under the new policy. The pause now covers all genres, news and non-news.

July 24, 2026: Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told the Rajya Sabha that no entity was yet registered under the new policy, and that the policy places no limit on how many agencies can be registered.

August 2026: Industry reports said a ministry wing had recommended provisional registration for BARC, conditional on it meeting the policy's remaining requirements, with a possible review in January 2027.

November 2026: According to industry reports, weekly ratings have yet to resume.

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What The TV Ratings Policy 2026 Requires

The ministry has said the policy aims to strengthen the transparency, accountability and credibility of TV audience measurement. Its key provisions include:

Fresh registration: Every entity providing TV ratings must register under the new policy and meet its requirements before generating or publishing ratings.

Every entity providing TV ratings must register under the new policy and meet its requirements before generating or publishing ratings. Easier entry: The net worth requirement for a ratings agency has been reduced from Rs 20 crore to Rs 5 crore.

The net worth requirement for a ratings agency has been reduced from Rs 20 crore to Rs 5 crore. More than one agency: The policy places no restriction on the number of agencies that can be registered.

The policy places no restriction on the number of agencies that can be registered. Landing-page viewership excluded: Viewership from landing-page placements, where a channel appears by default when a set-top box is switched on, is excluded from ratings and can be used only as a marketing tool.

Viewership from landing-page placements, where a channel appears by default when a set-top box is switched on, is excluded from ratings and can be used only as a marketing tool. Wider measurement: The policy moves towards technology-neutral measurement, covering viewing across cable, DTH, OTT platforms and connected TVs.

The policy moves towards technology-neutral measurement, covering viewing across cable, DTH, OTT platforms and connected TVs. Larger panels: It sets mandatory targets for the number of metered homes used to calculate ratings.

It sets mandatory targets for the number of metered homes used to calculate ratings. Transparency and data protection: Agencies must disclose their methodology and comply with the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023.

Agencies must disclose their methodology and comply with the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023. Governance and audits: The policy introduces anti-conflict-of-interest rules and a dual-audit system.

The policy introduces anti-conflict-of-interest rules and a dual-audit system. Penalties: Non-compliance can attract graded penalties, from suspension of ratings to cancellation of registration for repeated violations.

BARC has indicated that data from connected TV homes is expected to become part of its ratings from December 2026, according to industry reports.

What It Means For TV Advertising

Without weekly ratings, there is no up-to-date common measure of TV audiences. Industry executives say this has changed how TV advertising is bought and sold:

More direct negotiation: Broadcasters and advertisers are relying more on one-to-one deals, past ratings data and their own estimates.

Broadcasters and advertisers are relying more on one-to-one deals, past ratings data and their own estimates. New kinds of deals: Some advertisers are asking for other forms of audience proof, customised integrations and performance-linked arrangements.

Some advertisers are asking for other forms of audience proof, customised integrations and performance-linked arrangements. Wider video plans: Brands are spreading their video budgets across television, YouTube, connected TV and OTT platforms.

Brands are spreading their video budgets across television, YouTube, connected TV and OTT platforms. Festive-season planning: The pause covered the festive period, when many brands traditionally finalise large campaigns.

What Happens Next

Ratings can resume once the ministry is satisfied that a ratings agency meets the requirements of the TV Ratings Policy 2026 and grants registration. Industry bodies have continued to engage with the ministry, and broadcasters have said they want ratings back as soon as possible.

The ministry has said the policy allows multiple agencies to operate, so other measurement providers could also seek registration in future.

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