Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will soon enable retiring employees to withdraw their savings at regular intervals instead of lump sum through the Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP) approved by Central Board of Trustees (CBT) this week. The initiative is expected to provide members the opportunity to convert their retirement savings into a constant and predictable source of income through systematic withdrawals post-retirement.

Around 6.32 lakh EPF members aged above 55 years have provident fund accumulations exceeding Rs 5 lakh, who are expected to be the primary beneficiaries of the proposed SWP framework during the initial phase, EPFO said.

While EPFO is yet to provide operational details of the initiative, we explain how much can a retiree possibly withdraw in a month with a Rs 20 lakh corpus.

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With a PF corpus of Rs 20 lakh for a withdrawal period of 20 years, which translates to 240 months, a retiree can withdraw approximately Rs 16,540 every month based on an annual interest rate of 8.25%. The interest amount is calculated on the remaining balance, while the monthly withdrawal continues throughout the year. Since EPF credits interest annually rather than monthly, the accumulated interest is added to the account at the end of each year.

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For example, in the first year, the retiree withdraws approximately Rs 1.98 lakh, while the remaining balance earns around Rs 1.56 lakh in interest, bringing the corpus to approximately Rs 19.58 lakh by the year ends. Continuing with this process for over 20 years would exhaust the corpus almost completely, making Rs 16,540 the maximum sustainable monthly withdrawal.

At present, EPFO members withdraw 100% of their accumulated provident fund after they turn 58, which most of them take out the at once. Members with around 10 years of eligible service also get a monthly pension under the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS), which is separate from the PF corpus. EPFO also mentioned that the plan will provide retirees “a flexible, regular and reliable income stream”, mostly helping retirees, who find it hard to manage large lump sum amount. In case a member dies during the payout period, the nominee or dependent can choose either to withdraw the remaining balance or to keep receiving the periodic payments, according to EPFO.

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