The Federation of National Postal Organisations (FNPO) has asked the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) to change promotion rules for central government employees, so that the minimum qualifying service is kept between one and four years.

In a letter dated November 20 to Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, chairperson of the 8th CPC, FNPO Secretary General Sivaji Vasireddy sought a full review of the service conditions laid down in a DoPT office memorandum issued on September 20, 2022.

Waiting Up To 12 Years

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The federation, which represents a large section of Department of Posts staff, said the memorandum's annexure sets very different waiting periods for different promotions.

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Some moves require long waits. The longest listed is 12 years, for the transition shown as Level 6, 9 to Level 11. Level 4 to Level 6, Level 6 to Level 10 and Level 11 to Level 13 each need 10 years, while promotion from Level 2 to Level 4, or Level 6 to Level 9, takes eight years. At the same time, other promotions under the same annexure require just one to three years, the letter said.

Posts Lying Vacant

According to the FNPO, these long waits have hit the Department of Posts hard. With fewer staff eligible for promotion, important posts have remained vacant for long periods. These include Lower Selection Grade and Higher Selection Grade positions, supervisory roles in postal and RMS offices, Senior Superintendent of Post Offices and other Group-B posts, and Director-level positions.

The problem is worse for promotions through Limited Departmental Competitive Examinations and seniority-cum-fitness, the letter said. As a result, existing officers are overloaded, supervision suffers, decisions are delayed, and the implementation of departmental initiatives and technology-based operations has been hit.

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The federation also said employees face career stagnation, delayed financial benefits and low morale. It argued that qualifying service should depend on the duties of the post and the cadre structure, rather than simply the gap between pay levels.

What FNPO Wants

The federation asked the commission to cut excessive qualifying periods and set a uniform framework across departments, preferably with a minimum of one year and a maximum of four years, depending on the needs of each cadre. It also sought protection for existing employees during the transition and a regular review of how the rules affect vacancies and stagnation.

A copy of the letter was sent to Shiv Gopal Mishra, Secretary of the National Council (Staff Side), JCM, with a request to take up the matter with the authorities.

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