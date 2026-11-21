Inter Miami CF will host Columbus Crew in the opening game of their best-of-three Round One series in the 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs at Nu Stadium in Miami.

The defending champions will look to begin their title defence with a victory, while Columbus will aim to carry their impressive late-season form into the postseason.



Inter Miami finished second in the Eastern Conference with 60 points from 34 matches, registering 16 wins, 12 draws and six defeats. Columbus Crew, meanwhile, secured the seventh seed with 47 points, having recorded 14 wins, five draws and 15 defeats.

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Lionel Messi has been central to Inter Miami's campaign. The Argentine forward scored 26 goals and provided 17 assists in the regular season, securing his second consecutive MLS Golden Boot award. Inter Miami also finished the regular season as the league's highest-scoring team, with 80 goals.



Columbus Crew, however, will enter the playoffs in strong form. They won eight of their final nine regular-season matches, including six consecutive victories. Their final league outing ended in a thrilling 4-3 win over Chicago Fire, which confirmed their seventh-place finish in the Eastern Conference.



The two sides will meet in a best-of-three series, with Inter Miami having home advantage for Game 1. The second game will be played in Columbus on November 27, while a third match will be held on December 2 if required.

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Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew: Date And Time

The MLS Cup Playoffs match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew will be played on Sunday, November 22, in India.

The match is scheduled to begin at 4:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew: Venue

The match will be played at Nu Stadium in Miami, Florida, United States.

Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew: Eastern Conference Standings

Inter Miami finished second in the Eastern Conference with 60 points from 34 matches, having registered 16 wins, 12 draws and six defeats.



Columbus Crew finished seventh with 47 points from 34 matches, recording 14 wins, five draws and 15 defeats. Both teams have qualified for the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew: Head-To-Head

Matches Played: 13

Inter Miami Wins: 7

Columbus Crew Wins: 4

Draws: 2

Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew: Live Telecast In India

The Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew MLS Cup Playoffs match will be available to watch live on Apple TV in India.

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Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew: Live Streaming In India

The Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew MLS match will be available for live streaming on the Apple TV app and website. Viewers will need an active subscription to watch the match.

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