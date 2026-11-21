ENE Repeat is keeping the fun going at the box office, with Vivek and his friends back for another unpredictable adventure.

The Telugu film has recorded Rs 2.83 crore in India net on Day 3 so far, taking its total collection to Rs 11.78 crore. The film is currently being tracked across 1,164 shows. The film's India gross collection has reached Rs 13.74 crore, according to Sacnilk.

ENE Repeat had recorded a worldwide gross of Rs 19.40 crore by the end of Day 2.

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Day-Wise Collection

The film opened with Rs 5.85 crore on Day 1 from 1,681 shows at 44.2% occupancy. On Day 2, it collected Rs 3.10 crore across 1,400 shows, with occupancy dropping to 37.1%. Day 3 saw a slight rise in occupancy to 41.1%, with Rs 2.83 crore earned from 1,164 shows so far.

Advance Booking

For Day 4, ENE Repeat has recorded advance bookings of Rs 1.76 crore, including blocked seats, with 1.06 lakh tickets sold across 1,638 shows. Without blocked seats, the booking value stands at Rs 1.48 crore, as per Sacnilk.

The film has also opened advance bookings for Day 5, with 66,122 tickets sold across 1,044 shows. The bookings have reached Rs 91.09 lakh, including blocked seats, and Rs 72.05 lakh without blocked seats.

For Day 6, ENE Repeat has sold 57,722 tickets across 820 shows. Advance bookings stand at Rs 73.92 lakh, while the figure is Rs 58.71 lakh without blocked seats.

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About The Film

ENE Repeat follows Vivek and his close group of friends as they come together years after their memorable Goa misadventure. Their reunion soon turns into another unpredictable adventure, with personal issues, sudden plans and chaotic situations adding to the fun.

Vishwak Sen plays Vivek in the film, which also features Venkatesh Kakumanu, Shivathmika Rajashekar, Anil Ravipudi, Maganti Srinath, Anisha Ambrose and Abhinav Gomatam in key roles.

Directed by Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam, ENE Repeat is written by Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam and Shanthan Raj. The film is produced by Root Node Cinema, S Originals and Suresh Productions. It released in theatres on November 19, 2026.

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