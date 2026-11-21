Arsenal will look to extend their winning run in the Premier League when they travel to face Newcastle United on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta's side head into the contest after a 1-0 victory over Hull City in their previous league fixture, which extended their winning streak to five matches.



The Gunners will aim to strengthen their position at the top of the Premier League table with another three points. Newcastle, meanwhile, will be keen to return to winning ways after being held to a 1-1 draw by Fulham in their previous league outing. The Magpies will also have the advantage of playing at home.

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Newcastle United vs Arsenal: Match Date And Time

The Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal will be played on Saturday, November 21, 2026. The match is scheduled to begin at 11:00 PM IST.

Newcastle United vs Arsenal: Venue

The Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal will be played at St James' Park in Newcastle, England.

Newcastle United vs Arsenal: Match Referee

Chris Kavanagh will be the match referee for the Newcastle United-Arsenal contest.

Newcastle United vs Arsenal: Recent Form

Newcastle United: D-L-W-L-L

Arsenal: W-W-W-W-W

Newcastle United vs Arsenal: Head-To-Head Record

Matches Played: 62

Arsenal: 38

Newcastle United: 13

Draws: 11

Newcastle United vs Arsenal: Predicted Lineups

Newcastle United Predicted XI: Lukas Hornicek (GK), Amar Dedic, Malick Thiaw, Dan Burn, Lewis Hall, Sean Steur, Lewis Miley, Jacob Murphy, Yoane Wissa, Harvey Barnes, William Osula.

Arsenal Predicted XI: David Raya (GK), Jurrien Timber, Ezri Konsa, Gabriel Magalhaes, Riccardo Calafiori, Bruno Guimaraes, Declan Rice, Noni Madueke, Martin Odegaard, Christos Tzolis, Kai Havertz.

How To Watch Newcastle United vs Arsenal Live Telecast In India?

The Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

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How To Watch Newcastle United vs Arsenal Live Streaming In India?

The live streaming of the Newcastle United vs Arsenal Premier League match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

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