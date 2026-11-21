Six minors who allegedly assaulted a young man and a woman at a park in Mumbai's Kurla have been remanded in a juvenile correctional home for 14 days. according to reports.

The action comes after a video showing the assault went viral on social media, drawing widespread attention to the incident. The Juvenile Justice Board ordered the six accused, aged between 12 and 15, to be kept at the correctional facility until December 4, IANS reported.

The minors were produced before the board after police initiated action in connection with the assault at Kurla Maidan. The incident came under scrutiny after footage purportedly showing the minors assaulting the couple in a public park circulated widely online, prompting demands for action.

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BJP leader Kirit Somaiya visited the municipal park near Phoenix Mall in Kurla to inspect the site where the alleged assault took place. He later met the victims at Ghatkopar Police Station to gather details about the incident.

Speaking to reporters, Somaiya said the police had registered an FIR and that two juveniles had been summoned to appear before the court next week to record their statements. "Now after the FIR has been filed, these two juveniles have now been called to the court next week for a statement," he said.

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Police are continuing to gather information and investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. The circulation of the video has sparked wider concerns over the safety of public spaces, particularly municipal parks frequented by families, couples and young people.

The incident has also drawn attention to the growing concern over minors being allegedly involved in acts of violence in public places, raising questions about parental supervision, accountability and the need for greater vigilance to ensure such spaces remain safe and accessible to visitors.

The Juvenile Justice Board's order places the six accused in a correctional facility while the legal proceedings continue.

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