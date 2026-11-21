The countdown to Avengers: Doomsday has begun, with the Marvel film already attracting strong interest from Indian audiences. Advance bookings are underway across multiple languages and formats.

The film has collected Rs 46.50 crore through advance bookings in India, including blocked seats. According to Sacnilk, the figure stands at Rs 39.10 crore without blocked seats. So far, 7.15 lakh tickets have been booked across 7,346 shows in 79 cities, including 186 houseful shows and 23 fully sold-out shows.

Day 1 has recorded the highest bookings so far, with Rs 20.77 crore coming from 2.97 lakh tickets across 2,171 shows at 48% occupancy. Day 2 has registered Rs 9.44 crore from 1.48 lakh tickets across 1,734 shows, the report stated.

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Day 3 has reached Rs 8.78 crore, with 1.42 lakh tickets sold across 1,724 shows. Day 4 has recorded Rs 7.51 crore from 1.29 lakh tickets across 1,717 shows, it added.

Language-Wise Bookings

The English version has recorded Rs 39.27 crore, followed by Hindi at Rs 5.77 crore, Tamil at Rs 1.25 crore and Telugu at Rs 21.24 lakh.

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Maharashtra Leads State-Wise Bookings

Maharashtra is currently the top-performing state with Rs 11.02 crore in advance sales. Delhi follows with Rs 8.05 crore, while Karnataka has recorded Rs 6.34 crore. West Bengal has contributed Rs 3.66 crore and Tamil Nadu Rs 3.53 crore. Telangana and Kerala have recorded Rs 2.34 crore and Rs 2.17 crore, the report stated.

About Avengers: Doomsday

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday brings together superheroes from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including the Avengers, Fantastic Four and X-Men. Robert Downey Jr returns to the MCU in a new role as the central antagonist Doctor Doom, after previously playing Tony Stark.

The film also stars Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Paul Rudd and Ian McKellen, among others. The story centres on Doctor Doom and a threat linked to the multiverse, setting the stage for the next major Marvel instalment, Avengers: Secret Wars.

Advance bookings are currently open in India. Avengers: Doomsday will release in Indian cinemas on December 17, 2026, a day before its global release. It will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, along with premium formats including Marvel Presented In Infinity Vision.

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