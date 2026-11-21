Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan has proposed a different approach to managing artificial intelligence (AI)-driven disruption in the workplace, suggesting that governments consider taxing corporate use of AI computing resources while offering incentives to companies that invest in retraining employees.

The proposal seeks to discourage businesses from treating AI primarily as a tool for cutting jobs and encourage them to integrate the technology into existing workforces.

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Writing for Project Syndicate, Rajan questioned whether the AI investment boom is outpacing real-world adoption, arguing that billions spent on data centres and increasingly powerful models may yield little lasting competitive advantage when businesses are yet to unlock their practical value.

Rajan said AI's ability to tackle complex mathematical problems and specialised tasks has yet to translate into widespread business adoption.

While some companies are using bots for contract negotiations and invoice reconciliation, mainstream integration remains limited.

Drawing on his own experience in banking, he highlighted the disconnect between technological sophistication and practical performance.

Despite advances in AI, Rajan said his bank still lacked a chatbot capable of resolving a routine funds-transfer issue without human assistance, underscoring the disconnect between AI's growing sophistication and its practical utility—and raising doubts over the scale of investment in increasingly powerful models.

He also challenged the assumption that the first company to develop a self-improving AI system would secure an insurmountable technological lead.

While such a breakthrough could theoretically trigger exponential improvements in a model's capabilities, Rajan believes competitors could catch up within a month or two.

The frequent changes in leadership among AI developers suggest that maintaining a decisive advantage may prove difficult.

The growing competition with China is another factor accelerating investment in the sector.

Rajan observed that Chinese AI models have generally remained only a few months behind leading American counterparts.

Unless Washington succeeds in significantly restricting China's access to advanced semiconductor technology, he sees little reason for that gap to widen substantially.

Meanwhile, the enormous expenditure on computing infrastructure is creating pressure on AI companies to demonstrate commercial returns.

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Rajan pointed to Anthropic's joint venture with Ode, which aims to introduce AI into non-technology businesses by placing the company's engineers within client organisations. Such initiatives could eventually deliver more capable AI systems to sectors such as banking, potentially putting customer-service positions at risk.

For businesses, Rajan identified two broad approaches to integrating AI into their operations.

Companies can use the technology to replace employees and reduce labour costs, or redesign existing jobs and equip workers with the skills required to work alongside AI systems.

The first approach may generate faster financial returns, but it could also accelerate job displacement and create wider social consequences.

The alternative would demand greater investment in training, time and organisational planning, but could allow businesses to benefit from AI without making workers the immediate casualties of technological progress.

Rajan believes governments have a role in encouraging the latter approach. Rather than allowing companies to maximise short-term profits through workforce reductions, policymakers could reward businesses that invest in employee development and reskilling.

Among the measures he suggested were taxes on corporate AI token consumption and credits for companies that spend on training their employees.

Such policies could make excessive reliance on AI for workforce replacement less attractive while improving the economic case for retaining and retraining workers.

His argument comes amid growing concerns over the scale and pace of AI infrastructure expansion in the United States.

Calls to slow or pause approvals for new data centres have gained attention, reflecting concerns among local communities as well as broader questions about the economic and social consequences of unchecked AI development.

Rajan suggested that a measured slowdown in data centre construction could serve a wider economic purpose.

Restricting the rapid addition of computing capacity could compel investors to reassess the scale of their spending on increasingly expensive AI models.

Higher computing costs could also reduce the financial incentive for companies to replace human workers with automated systems.

A slower expansion would, in addition, give semiconductor and memory suppliers more time to respond to surging demand while allowing governments and regulators to develop appropriate safeguards.

Importantly, Rajan's proposal is not an argument against AI development or its commercial adoption. Rather, he believes businesses and governments need time to understand the technology's implications and establish safeguards before deploying it on a much larger scale.

He also called attention to potential risks to the financial system, arguing that regulators must examine how increasingly powerful AI applications could affect the stability and integrity of financial markets instead of leaving critical decisions largely to technology companies and their founders.

On the geopolitical front, Rajan suggested that concerns about China establishing an overwhelming technological advantage should not dictate the pace of global AI investment.

Given how quickly competing developers are catching up, a temporary slowdown need not necessarily undermine America's competitive position.

Instead, he argued, a more measured approach could create an opportunity for Washington and Beijing to discuss common principles for developing and deploying AI responsibly.

Rajan argued that AI must serve society rather than undermine it, warning that the pursuit of efficiency and profits should not come at the cost of widespread job insecurity.

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