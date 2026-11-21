Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran made their first public appearance together in Chennai following their wedding. The couple attended their grand reception at ITC Grand Chola on November 21.

The couple arrived hand in hand and posed for photographs at the venue. Kavya opted for a scarlet embroidered ensemble, while Anirudh wore a black-and-burgundy bandhgala. Their contrasting looks added to the elegant setting of the evening.

The reception was attended by several prominent personalities from cinema, politics and business.

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Rajinikanth Attends With Latha Rajinikanth

Superstar Rajinikanth attended the reception with his wife, Latha Rajinikanth. The couple was seen on stage with Anirudh and Kavya during the celebrations.

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan were also seen sharing a light-hearted moment at the reception. The two veteran actors were captured laughing together, offering a glimpse of their camaraderie.

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Revanth Reddy Congratulates Anirudh And Kavya

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was among the guests at the reception. In a post shared from the celebrations, he congratulated Anirudh and Kavya and extended his blessings and best wishes to the couple.

Revanth Reddy also shared a picture with Rajinikanth and M K Stalin, who were present at the gathering.

Vijay, Rajinikanth And MK Stalin Share A Moment

Actor-politician Vijay was seen with Rajinikanth, M K Stalin and Kalainidhi Maran at the reception.

The gathering also included Lokesh, son of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Lokesh serves as the state's Minister for Human Resources Development, Information Technology, Electronics and Communications, and Real Time Governance.

Anirudh Ravichander And Kavya Maran's Wedding

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran got married in an intimate ceremony in Greece on November 11. The couple had a self-respect marriage, with DMK IT Wing Secretary Dr T R B Rajaa confirming the details.

The tradition was introduced by social reformer Periyar EV Ramasamy in Tamil Nadu. It is based on equality and mutual respect, with couples promising to stay together and exchanging garlands or rings in the presence of witnesses. Self-respect marriages were legally recognised in Tamil Nadu in 1967.

Anirudh later shared wedding pictures on Instagram with the caption, “My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime 11.11”.

For the wedding, Anirudh wore an ivory kurta with a matching veshti and a long embroidered jacket. Kavya chose a blush-pink lehenga with detailed embroidery and sequin work, paired with a matching blouse, statement choker and earrings.

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