Tata Sons has postponed its board meeting scheduled for Nov. 26 after Noel Tata sought a statutory one-week notice and circulation of the agenda, according to people familiar with the matter. The company will decide on a fresh date for the meeting.

The request for a one-week notice is in line with requirements under the Companies Act, the poeple told NDTV Profit.

The postponement comes amid correspondence from Noel Tata over board proceedings. On Friday, he wrote to Tata Sons seeking audio and video recordings of the Sept. 17 board meeting and the nomination and remuneration committee (NRC) meeting, according to a Press Trust of India report published on Nov. 21.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

In the letter to Tata Sons company secretary Suprakash Mukhopadhyay, Noel asserted his rights as a board member to seek the recordings, PTI reported, citing sources.

The NRC had reportedly met on Sept. 3 and asked N Chandrasekaran to reconsider his decision to step out of the race for reappointment as Tata Sons chairman, according to the report.

Conflict Objection

Noel also objected to Venu Srinivasan, a Tata Trusts nominee on the Tata Sons board, participating in discussions on Chandrasekaran's reappointment, citing a conflict of interest, PTI reported.

The objection relates to business dealings between a company chaired by Srinivasan and another owned by Chandrasekaran's son, the report said, citing sources. Media reports have referred to dealings between Hanno Warehousing, run by members of Chandrasekaran's family, and the TVS Group.

Tata Sons has previously denied a conflict of interest in the matter and said the relevant details were duly disclosed, according to PTI.

Tata Sons had declined Noel's earlier request for the recordings, the report said.

oard meeting, new date awaited

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.