The former India batter praised Sooryavanshi's extraordinary knock against the UAE but said it highlighted how heavily white-ball cricket has become tilted in favour of batters.

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar has sparked a debate with his reaction to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's record-breaking double century against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026.

The 15-year-old produced a sensational batting display for India A on Tuesday, smashing 204 runs off just 53 deliveries in their Group B encounter in Doha.

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His innings featured seven fours and 28 sixes, helping India A chase down the target of 250 in just 14.2 overs and secure a seven-wicket victory.

Taking to X on Wednesday, the former India cricketer wrote: "There is something special about Vaibhav no doubt about that. But what he did is another reminder of the ridiculous stage white ball cricket has reached. It's a fallacy to think that this is what fans want. It's a game of bat & ball. Not just bat," Manjrekar wrote on ‘X' on Wednesday.

While Manjrekar acknowledged Sooryavanshi's exceptional talent, he also used the knock to raise concerns about the growing imbalance between bat and ball in limited-overs cricket.

Sanjay Manjrekar Questions Balance Between Bat And Ball

Manjrekar's comments focused on the direction in which white-ball cricket is heading. While he did not take away from Sooryavanshi's remarkable ability, he suggested that such extraordinary batting performances also highlight the advantage batters enjoy in the modern limited-overs game.

His argument was that entertaining, high-scoring contests should not come at the cost of the balance between bat and ball. He also challenged the assumption that fans necessarily want matches dominated by big scores and six-hitting.

The former India batter's remarks have added to the ongoing discussion around batting-friendly conditions, scoring rates and the challenges faced by bowlers in limited-overs cricket.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Creates History With 53-Ball 204

Sooryavanshi's innings against the UAE was among the most extraordinary performances in List A cricket.

The left-handed batter reached his century in just 28 balls, registering the fastest hundred in the format. He then completed his double century in only 52 deliveries, setting another record.

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His 28 sixes were also the most hit by a batter in a single innings in professional cricket.

India A eventually finished at 254/3 in 14.2 overs while chasing the UAE's 249/8. The victory came after Sooryavanshi had managed scores of 26 against Nepal A and 11 against Pakistan A in his previous two matches.

The teenager's record-breaking knock has now put the spotlight not only on his extraordinary talent but also on the wider debate about the changing nature of white-ball cricket.

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