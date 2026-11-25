The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has confirmed that a show-cause notice was issued to Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convenor Saurav Das over a discrepancy in his place of birth, a day after he alleged that he was stopped from flying to the United Kingdom. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal spoke about the matter at the ministry's weekly press briefing on Wednesday.

Jaiswal said, "The passport application process requires the applicant to provide accurate information. If, at any stage, a discrepancy is noted or reported by the authorities, amounting to a suppression of facts, we issue a show-cause notice to the applicant, allowing them to present their side of the matter. Based on reports received from the relevant law enforcement authorities, the Regional Passport Office (RPO) in Chennai issued a show-cause notice to Saurav Das on November 23, 2026, requesting a clarification within seven days regarding his place of birth. He was also advised not to use the passport until he had submitted his response."

ALSO READ: Saurav Das Wanted To Fly To Oxford, But A Passport Error Stopped His UK Trip

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The MEA described the notice as routine. "When an individual applies for a passport and fills out the application form, it is implicit that they must provide correct information. If we identify any shortcomings or discrepancies, brought to our attention by the authorities, the established procedure is to issue a show-cause notice to the applicant (or the passport holder). This notice asks the individual to explain the discrepancies or inconsistencies that have emerged in relation to the information they originally provided..." the spokesperson said.

The statement comes after Das publicly alleged that the government was blocking his UK trip. Das claimed he was stopped at Delhi airport from flying to attend an Oxford University event on the "cockroach movement." Das accused the Centre of sending the show-cause notice to prevent his trip. Earlier NDTV reported, citing sources,the passport listed Chennai as his birthplace.

Das has approached the Delhi High Court to challenge the Centre's decision to prevent him from travelling to the United Kingdom. His counsel, advocate Krishnesh Bapat, sought an urgent hearing on Wednesday before a division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma. The court, however, said it would hear the matter on Thursday, November 26.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.