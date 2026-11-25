Reliance Jio has unveiled a Happy New Year Offer, launching two recharge plans with unlimited 4G and 5G data and a handful of add-on packs for users who need extra data.

"Start 2027 on a high note! Explore the Jio Happy New Year Offer and recharge today," the company posted on X. Jio is promoting the offer with the line "New year. No data limit."

Rs 399 Plan: 28 Days

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The cheaper of the two plans costs Rs 399 and lasts 28 days. Users get unlimited calling, 100 SMS every day and unlimited data on both 4G and 5G.

The plan's biggest perk is a Canva Pro subscription, free for 12 months, which Jio values at Rs 4,000. It also comes with 50 GB of JioAICloud storage at no cost. Other benefits include access to JioGames Mobile, JioHotstar Mobile + Hollywood, FanCode via JioTV, JustDial Lite, hyperlocal coupons and Digital Diary.

Users will have to activate Canva Pro through the MyJio app. The subscription, along with JioHotstar Mobile + Hollywood and any Pro Google Gemini benefits claimed earlier, will keep working only as long as an active Rs 399 plan stays on the number.

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Rs 3,999 Plan: One Year

The Rs 3,999 plan covers a full year, with 365 days of validity. Like the shorter plan, it offers unlimited 4G and 5G data, unlimited calls and 100 SMS a day.

This plan comes with Canva Pro Lite rather than Canva Pro, free for 12 months. JioHotstar Mobile + Hollywood is included, and so is a FanCode subscription through JioTV.

Canva Pro Lite is activated on MyJio. To retain it, along with JioHotstar Mobile and any earlier Pro Google Gemini benefits, users must stay on an unlimited 5G plan priced at Rs 349 or more.

On both plans, JioTV and JioAICloud are complimentary, and users must sign in to JioHotstar and JioAICloud using the same Jio number.

Data Add-Ons

Two new packs provide data only and include no calls or SMS. The Rs 15 pack gives unlimited 5G data for one day, or 24 hours, plus 200 MB of 4G data at 64 Kbps thereafter.

For Rs 25, users get unlimited 5G data for two days, plus 400 MB of 4G data at 64 Kbps thereafter.

A Rs 50 pack offers unlimited 4G and 5G data from 12 am to 5 am, valid for 28 days.

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